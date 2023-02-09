Tim Allen Confirms Return to Iconic Buzz Lightyear Role in ‘Toy Story 5’

To infinity and beyond! Amid all of the drama surrounding Disney’s quarterly earnings call and CEO Bob Iger, at least one gleaming shimmer of hope has emerged. Tim Allen appears to be returning for the next installment of the beloved Toy Story franchise.

The inimitable voice of Buzz Lightyear (no offense to Lightyear‘s voice actor Chris Evans) took to social media with a post that all but confirmed the development.

See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond! pic.twitter.com/bwRzE487Vi — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 9, 2023

“See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!” Tim Allen wrote in his new tweet.

Fans of Toy Story and Buzz Lightyear alike will no doubt be aware of the franchise’s stand-alone “origin story” experiment with 2022’s Lightyear. Chris Evans, of Marvel (Captain America) fame, took over the role for the project. The decision to move away from Tim Allen in the first place was mired in controversy.

That said, Evans himself maintained a healthy level of reverence and respect for Tim Allen’s beloved character, despite all of that drama. He went so far as to say Allen’s approach to the role was “untouchable.” And while Evans’ Lightyear failed to meet expectations at the box office, it’s really hard to even compare his movie to the classic Toy Story films. One is an intergalactic space adventure, and the others are, well, they’re Toy Story.

Unpacking Tim Allen’s ‘Toy Story 5’ Tweet

Now those of us who managed to put our excitement at the Tim Allen news aside for a moment may have noticed another major detail in this tweet. In fact, it’s pretty hard to miss.

“See ya soon Woody,” Allen started his tweet.

As fans know, just like Allen is “untouchable” as Buzz Lightyear, so too is Tom Hanks as Woody. Could Tim Allen be hinting at an actual Toy Story reunion for him and Hanks? If you’re anything like me, who in his toddler years forewent the movie’s actual title and instead yelled “Woody Buzz, Woody Buzz, Woody Buzz” at his parents when he needed that VHS in that VCR, you sure hope so.