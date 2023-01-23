Tim Allen Denies Pamela Anderson’s Claims That He Exposed Himself to Her on ‘Home Improvement’ Set: Report

Pamela Anderson recently revealed an uncomfortable memory from her time with Tim Allen on the set of Home Improvement. In her new memoir, the Barb Wire star recounts how the comedian brazenly bared himself in front of her on their very first day shooting together. At the time of the purported incident, Anderson was only 23 years old.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath,” Anderson penned in an excerpt of Love, Pamela, as reported by Variety. “He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

When Anderson debuted on the show Home Improvement, Allen was 37 years of age. The funnyman was likely alluding to Anderson’s photoshoots for the iconic magazine, Playboy. However, Tim Allen denies Anderson’s claims completely. “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” Allen insisted to Variety Sunday.

Anderson’s career began with her iconic role as Lisa the Tool Girl on Home Improvement. It didn’t take long for the show to become America’s highest-rated TV series. In the initial two seasons of ABC’s sitcom, she made her mark before deciding to dedicate herself to Baywatch, a worldwide hit that spread its wings into over 150 nations.

Pamela Anderson’s memior and a documentary are set to debut at the end of the month

In her new book, Anderson recounts the journey of how she ascended from a small-town girl on Vancouver Island to one of the world’s most famous women. HarperCollins’ Love, Pamela is one of the most awaited publications of this year. In it, Anderson talks about last year’s popular Hulu series Pam and Tommy. When the show started airing in February 2022, she kept silent and did not comment on its content which explored her famous sex tape stolen from her home while married to Tommy Lee.

In another part of the book, Pamela recounts how her two sons with Tommy Lee, Brandon (26) and Dylan (25), convinced her to open up about her own life story. “Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool,” Anderson wrote, per PEOPLE. “They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes.”

Anderson writes about how the 1995 theft of her and Lee’s private tapes tested their marriage. Consequently, the sex tape was put on the market without any approval from them. “We dealt with it the best way we knew how and some of it got crazy,” Anderson wrote. “And Tommy and I, between the two of us, I don’t think we had the maturity level to really handle it all.”

Love, Pamela will drop on Jan. 31. A Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story, will debut the same day.