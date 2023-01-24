Tim Allen Flashes ‘Home Improvement’ Costar in Resurfaced Clip Following Pamela Anderson’s Allegations

As Tim Allen remains adamant that he never flashed Pamela Anderson on the set of Home Improvement, a resurfaced clip shows the actor flashing another co-star on the TV sitcom.

Earlier this week, Variety reported that in Anderson’s new book Love, Pamela, she writes that Allen had flashed her the first day she was on the show’s set. “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath.”

Anderson wrote that Tim Allen said it was only fair to flash her because he had seen her naked. “Now we’re even,” Anderson recalled Allen telling her afterward. “I laughed uncomfortably.”

Anderson appeared on Home Improvement for 23 episodes before she left the show for Baywatch. Debbe Dunning, who played Heidi Keppert, stepped in to be Allen’s new assistant on the show. Tim Allen told Variety that Anderson’s scenario never happened. “I would never do such a thing,” Allen confirmed.

However, TMZ reports that in a playful blooper clip, Allen is wearing in a kilt, and co-star Patricia Richardson, who plays Tim’s wife, Jill Taylor, says, “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter.”

That was when Allen lifts the kilt, but the camera doesn’t show what was under it. The show’s audience at the time witnessed this as well. Patricia told TMZ that people have asked her what was under the kilt when Allen flashed her. “He was well-dressed under there, I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.”

Pamela Anderson Says She Has ‘No Ill Will’ Towards Tim Allen After Says He Flashed Her on the ‘Home Improvement’ Set

Meanwhile, in a statement to Vanity Fair, Anderson says Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement did happen despite his claims.

“This trust story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate,” Anderson wrote in her statement. “My book goes into how it made me feel over the course of my life and, in this case, my career.”

However, Anderson said she doesn’t have anything against her former Home Improvement co-star. “I have no ill will toward Tim,” she insisted. “But like the rest, [the situation] should have never happened.”

Along with the Tim Allen story, Pamela Anderson wrote about how Sylvester Stallone offered her a condo and a Porsche as well as asked her to be his “No. 1 girl” at one point. But Stallone’s lawyer, Marty Singer, stated that the claims against the Rocky star are “completely false and fabricated.” Stallone also says that he never made any portion of the statement Anderson alleges he made. “It’s completely untrue,” he added.