Tim Allen Shares His Gratitude for His Fans

Actor and comedian Tim Allen has had a lot of success in his career and especially feels a lot of gratitude for his many people and fans. Allen, who has had TV success with Home Improvement and Last Man Standing, did share his thoughts about the topic of gratitude on Twitter. These days, he’s back on the road doing his stand-up routine across the United States.

Comedian Tim Allen Offers Some Words On The Subject of Gratitude

Gratitude began early today as I felt it for all of you folks, who ever you are. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) April 20, 2022

This appears to be a theme for Tim Allen and gratitude. Just one week earlier on April 13, he shared his thoughts about the same subject. “Gratitude is being thankful for where you are even if it’s not where you want to be,” he writes. “Why is it so easy to forget to be grateful?”

One fan of the comic replies: “I’m sitting here wishing I had more [gratitude]. But I am very grateful for what I have. It’s enough. Sometimes I feel unworthy. Ungrateful. Unsure. But I try my best. I’m grateful for where I am. But I want more.” A lot of people probably could relate to this person’s thoughts, too. Gratitude is something on the mind of Tim Allen these days.

Allen also has been speaking out in the past few months about losing a family member to COVID-19. “It’s a tightrope,” Allen said in an interview with WPTV. “I have a family member that passed away. I have neighbors that passed away. Then I’ve had hundreds of thousands of people, a lot of which I don’t know, that had [COVID-19] and didn’t know they had it. This [has] been a very difficult navigation [time] for a comedian.”

One Time, Allen Met Big Disney Executives About Sitcom Ideas

Years ago, the comedian remembered meeting then-Walt Disney Co. Chairman Michael Eisner and then-Walt Disney Studios Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg about a couple of sitcom ideas. “Eisner is a man short on words,” Allen said in a 1991 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “After the performance, he said, ‘Top to bottom, I liked it. You had a beginning, middle, and end, and you were succinct. I laughed all the way through the act. I liked the character. Congratulations.'”

So, he met with Disney executives the day after hearing from both of those men. “They offered me two sitcoms: ‘Turner & Hooch’ or ‘Dead Poets Society’ in the Tom Hanks role or the Robin Williams role,” Allen said. “And I thought they got the wrong guy. I told them, ‘I’m the one you saw on stage doing the men thing, grunting like a pig. Without being disrespectful, wouldn’t that seem like an odd idea?'” Allen turned both options down. He would end up in Home Improvement.