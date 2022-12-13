Tim Allen Has the Best Answer When Asked About Retirement

If you are looking for Tim Allen to head out on the retirement train anytime soon, then you’d be somewhat disappointed. Allen does not have any plans of going anywhere other than to act. He loves what he does and it gives him a lot of joy and happiness. He is busy these days playing Scott Calvin and Santa Claus in the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. While Santa might be ready to hang up his boots, Allen isn’t even near the time to retire.

“Once I started doing Disney and doing ‘Home Improvement’ or ‘Last Man Standing’ or getting on sets, I love every second of it,” Allen said. “I don’t ever feel like I’m working so that I don’t know how to not do this.” Allen said that he still “adores” making people laugh.

Tim Allen Still Loves What He Does In His Career

“I don’t know if my buddy [Jay] Leno ever said it this way,” Allen said. “He asked me one time, ‘Why?’ I go – ‘I have had a house in Mexico for many, many, many years.’ And he goes, ‘What do you what do you do there?’ And I said, ‘Well, I don’t know,’ and he says, ‘Retire is just another word for die. Waiting to die.’ And I go, ‘You know, I never thought of it that way, Jay. And I wish you hadn’t said that.’

“I have two friends that love their retirement – they play tennis,” Allen said. “They get up and have a leisurely breakfast with the wife. They love their retirement. It takes me almost my entire vacation to finally have two days of relaxation because I love what I do.”

Allen has been playing Calvin for 28 years since the first time he put on the Santa suit in The Santa Clause franchise. Allen, 69, chatted it up with Fox News Digital. He talked about putting the suit back on in the Disney+ television series The Santa Clauses. He stars in the show with his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, 13.

Allen, who starred as Tim Taylor in Home Improvement, said that the cast shot the television series during the summer. He said it was “hot and uncomfortable.” But Allen said that he was happy to have his daughter play Calvin’s daughter for the streaming service. Allen said Elizabeth originally was set to star as a background elf on The Santa Clauses. That was before she was cast as Sandra Calvin-Claus, Scott’s daughter. Allen made sure to say that he didn’t have a role in his daughter joining the show’s cast and wanted to stay away from the auditions., Fox News reports.