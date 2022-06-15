As the actor behind many beloved characters, including Buzz Lightyear, Tim Taylor, and even Santa Claus, it’s not unusual for Tim Allen’s tweets to go at least semi-viral. His latest tweet, however, sparked a heated controversy rather than warm childhood memories.

The Home Improvement star posted a joke that set Twitter ablaze, some users coming to the actor’s defense while others reprimanded him for making a joke out of what they deem sensitive subject matter.

“Took some kids to Disneyland and overheard a 13 year old boy wondering if he may be pansexual since he loves skillets,” he wrote.

Took some kids to Disneyland and overheard a 13 year old boy wondering if he may be pansexual since he loves skillets. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) June 14, 2022

Many users pointed to a similar joke in Schitt’s Creek, accusing the actor of stealing the joke. Others called Tim Allen’s humor “lazy,” “tacky,” and “cliche.”

Some missed the joke completely, believing Allen to be fabricating a story for engagement, and still others fired jokes back. “Took some kids to a Tim Allen show,” one user wrote. “And overheard a 13 yr old boy say, ‘Who’s Tim Allen?'”

‘Lightyear’ Slammed by Patricia Heaton, Enraged by Tim Allen Replacement

The highly anticipated Toy Story prequel, Lightyear, is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 17th. Many Toy Story fans can’t wait to learn more about their favorite character’s backstory. Others, however, are downright furious that Tim Allen won’t voice the iconic space explorer.

Tim Allen’s close friend, Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton, took to Twitter to express her disgust in Disney casting Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear. For those unaware, Lightyear follows the story of the “real” Buzz Lightyear, the man who inspired Andy’s favorite toy.

“Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal [Tim Allen] in the role that he originated, the role that he owns,” she wrote. “Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?”

Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character? — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 14, 2022

‘Lightyear’ Creator Explains Decision to Cast Chris Evans as Buzz

Many fans initially believed that Disney didn’t cast Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear because of his political views. That theory has been disproven, however, as Tim Allen is currently working on a new addition to the Santa Clause franchise, another Disney production.

Instead, the creators of Lightyear aimed to differentiate the man from the toy. “Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear the toy,” Lightyear director Angus McLane explained in a press conference. “We weren’t making a Toy Story movie. We’re making Buzz Lightyear’s movie. First and foremost, we just needed to have a different person playing that Lightyear, separate from the toy.”

“And also, because the character is different, having a different voice does differentiate,” he continued. “It’s two different tracks. And when you see the movie, you’ll go, ‘Okay, yeah, I get it.'”