Tim Allen’s New Series ‘More Power’ With Richard Karn Premieres Tonight: What to Know

OK, Tim Allen fans, we have news tonight that your main man is coming back to TV with his new show on the History Channel. That’s right. Tim, Richard Karn, and April Wilkerson are gathering together for More Power. No, this is not like Home Improvement but it’ll be cool to see Tim and Richard together.

It’s not the first time that they have been together on TV since the ABC sitcom ended. Yet they do work well together and seeing them on More Power is bound to be a lot of fun. Allen took time out of his busy day and went on his Twitter account to share the good news. You can catch the first episode on the History Channel at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.

What is this show about? In a promo clip about the new series, Allen said, “Hey get this. Our new series More Power covers how tools have evolved over the years.” It’s going to be one whale of a series as they talk about these old-school tools. Allen also had this to say in a statement as he was pumping up More Power. “We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing skills,” he said about himself and Karn. Wilkerson has worked with them on the series Assembly Required.

Ahead of the premiere tonight, Allen sent out a message of gratitude. “Learned and laughed so much doing this History Channel gig: ‘More Power,'” he tweeted. “Wonder where they got that cool title? So appreciate all who fix the stuff that fixes the stuff that makes the stuff. RRR!” Allen has been busy working on this series after his previous one, Last Man Standing, ended its run on FOX.

He has been connected to the world of tools since playing Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor. It’s a sweet journey for Allen, too. But he’s a guy who loves working on his old cars and keeps them running. Allen also will bring people who watch More Power even more awareness around the world of tools. There have been so many of them created and used by toolmakers. It will be cool to see how they have advanced from one period of time to another. Watching Allen and Karn together will bring a lot of smiles to their fans. Wilkerson will have a role as well. Will they have the same synergy they did on Assembly Required? Paying attention to how they present these tools will be interesting, too. Catch their new show tonight and every Wednesday night.