Tim Allen Offers Christmas Wishes in New ‘Santa Clauses’ Post

Comedian Tim Allen took to his Twitter to wish his fans an early merry Christmas… and to remind them he has a new show on Disney+. The veteran actor can be currently seen reprising his Santa Clause role for the streaming service in The Santa Clauses.

“On the verge of his 65th birthday, Scott Calvin is discovering that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official description of The Santa Clauses. “He’s suddenly beginning to lose his magic as a Santa. More significantly, he has a family who might benefit from living in the real world, especially his two children who have grown up at the North Pole. With plenty of elves, youngsters, and family to please, Scott sets out to discover a suitable replacement Santa while getting ready for a new trip south of the pole.”

Tim Allen picked a personal image from the series to post on social media. It shows him in his full Santa garb hugging his co-star (and real-life daughter), Elizabeth Allen-Dick.

Hope you all are enjoying the Santa series as much as I did doing it. Merry Christmas everyone. pic.twitter.com/mWiUFcE9Jo — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 2, 2022

“Hope you all are enjoying the Santa series as much as I did doing it,” Allen wrote. “Merry Christmas everyone.” Of course, fans loved the nostalgia mixed with holiday cheer. The post garnered over 26,000 likes and hundreds of retweets.

Allen recently revealed how much fun it was to work with his daughter in the series. “You know, it’s been such an organic experience and overzealously it’s great to work with, there’s no question about it,” Allen told E! News. He then glanced at his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick. “It was life-changing for me,” he gushed.

While it made sense that Elizabeth was playing Tim’s on-screen daughter Sandra, he revealed that this wasn’t always the case. “She got in there because I really wanted her in the background,” Allen explained. “And they said ‘Well she’ll have to read.’ I go well she can read whatever she wants. And she read it and even I went, wow.” Elizabeth was just as surprised as anyone else when she got the role. “It’s honestly like overwhelming and I still can’t believe I’m here, like, what’s happening?” she said.

The cast also includes Kal Penn (A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas) as Simon Choski, Austin Kane as Kal, and Matilda Lawler as Betty. Rupali Redd also stars in the series as Grace. The Santa Clause franchise has been extremely successful. The original 1994 film was a box office hit. It also helped solidify Tim Allen as more than just a tv star. It was followed by two sequels in 2002 and 2006. Since nearly twenty years have passed since the last installment, nostalgic fans are clamoring for more. The new series was the 10th most streamed show across all platforms when it dropped, according to JustWatch.