Tim Allen Opens Up About ‘Life-Changing’ Experience Working With Daughter on New Santa Clause Series

Tim Allen and his daughter revealed how magical it was to work together on Disney+’s anticipated spin-off of The Santa Clause franchise. “You know, it’s been such an organic experience and overzealously it’s great to work with, there’s no question about it,” Allen told E! News. He then glanced at his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick. “It was life-changing for me,” he gushed.

While it made sense that Elizabeth was playing Tim’s on-screen daughter Sandra, he revealed that this wasn’t always the case. “She got in there because I really wanted her in the background,” Allen detailed. “And they said ‘Well she’ll have to read.’ I go well she can read whatever she wants. And she read it and even I went, wow.” Elizabeth was just as surprised as anyone else when she got the role. “It’s honestly like overwhelming and I still can’t believe I’m here, like, what’s happening?” she said.

Tim Allen’s fans can expect him to bring his iconic Santa Claus back to life in the series. “On the verge of his 65th birthday, Scott Calvin is discovering that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official description of The Santa Clauses. “He’s suddenly beginning to lose his magic as a Santa; more significantly, he has a family who might benefit from living in the real world, especially his two children who have grown up at the North Pole. With plenty of elves, youngsters, and family to please, Scott sets out to discover a suitable replacement Santa while getting ready for a new trip south of the pole.”

Tim Allen joins new cast members and familiar faces in The Santa Clauses

Allen’s comment come not long after a fan favorite from the franchise was announced to return. David Krumholtz, who played Bernard the Head Elf in the original films, will reprise his role in this series. Laura San Giacomo will also star alongside Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell. They will be playing Scott Calvin and Carol Calvin again.

The cast will include Kal Penn (A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas) as Simon Choski, Austin Kane as Kal, and Matilda Lawler as Betty. Rupali Redd will also star in the series as Grace, with Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Allen’s real-life daughter, playing Sandra and Devin Bright as Noel. The series has a nice mix of returning stars and new faces, leaving fans hopeful.

The Santa Clause franchise has been extremely successful. The original 1994 film was a box office hit. It also helped solidify Tim Allen as more than just a tv star. It was followed by two sequels in 2002 and 2006. Since nearly twenty years have passed since the last installment, nostalgic fans are clamoring for more. In recent years, belated sequels to beloved franchises like Star Wars and Top Gun have performed extremely well. It’s no wonder Disney is returning to the Santa Clause well.