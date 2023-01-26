Tim Allen Posts Powerful Message Days After Denying Pamela Anderson’s ‘Flashing’ Claims

Days after he made headlines for allegedly exposing himself to Pamela Anderson on the set of his 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, Tim Allen takes to his Twitter account to share a powerful message.

In the tweet, Allen quotes American writer William Arthur Ward. “Do more than belong: participate,” the tweet begins. The quote continues by stating everyone should do more than care but help as well. Everyone should also believe and practice as well as be fair and kind. “Do more than forgive: forget. Do more than dream: work.”

"Do more than belong: participate. Do more than care: help. Do more than believe: practice. Do more than be fair: be kind. Do more than forgive: forget. Do more than dream: work." – William Arthur Ward — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) January 25, 2023

In her new book, Love, Pamela, Anderson recalled what happened on the Home Improvement set. “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” she wrote. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Tim Allen stated that the incident with Anderson never happened. “I would never do such a thing,” he insisted. Despite the incident, Pamela said she doesn’t have any ill will towards her former Home Improvement co-star.

Director of Pamela Anderson’s Documentary Says He’s Not Surprised By Tim Allen and Sylvester Stallone Denying Allegations From Her Book

While speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment about the Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, the film’s director Ryan White said he was “not surprised” that Tim Allen and Sylvester Stallone are denying what Anderson wrote about them in her book.

“What I will say is: Pamela is honest,” White said about Anderson. “She lives her life in the most honest way I’ve ever seen. Her North Star is honesty – to a fault. I think she just cannot be dishonest… So I would put my money behind anything Pamela Anderson ever says.”

The documentary’s director also said that Anderson doesn’t do things to get attention. She also doesn’t do things to make money. “Pamela has never been a chess player when it comes to fame or money. It’s just not interesting to her. She’s interested in living really authentically though, out loud, [and] encourages that — and honesty — in everybody.”

White did disclose that there were some stories that Pamela Anderson told him that didn’t make the documentary. He noted among those stories were some “click bait” ones that he just didn’t include in the documentary because he didn’t believe they served the larger story of the film. “I believe every single one of them,” White said about the stories.

Along with the story about Tim Allen’s alleged indiscretion on the Home Improvement set, Pamela Anderson also alleges in her new book that Rocky star Sylvester Stallone offered a condo and Porsche to her so that she would be his “No. 1 girl.” However, Stallone’s attorney quickly responded to the allegations and stated the actor never made any portion of the statement Anderson writes about in her book.