Tim Allen Says He’s Ready To Retire As ‘The Santa Clause’ in New Trailer Featuring Peyton Manning

It appears that Tim Allen is putting his order in to retire as The Santa Clause in this spiffy trailer. But did you have Peyton Manning taking over on your scorecards? We probably didn’t have the NFL legend in the mix. Could it really happen? Well, according to EW, we are getting a little insight into this thought.

At Saturday’s D23 Expo, we got a chance to see this teaser. In it, Allen, who plays Scott Calvin, says, “For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire.” Then we get a glimpse of Manning, who says, “Can’t wait to rub this in Brady’s face.” We see Manning interview for the gig. Now, could you see Manning dressed up like the jolly guy from the North Pole?

Tim Allen Finds Himself Center Stage For ‘The Santa Clause’ Teaser

While Manning has long since retired from playing, Tom Brady is still out there throwing lasers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It might be a little premature to see Brady dress up like Santa. Well, it appears our buddy Peyton still has some competitive spirit left in him. Allen will be seen in the limited series The Santa Clauses on Disney+ as it debuts on the streaming platform on Nov. 16.

All of this stems from a synopsis that has been released in advance by Disney+. Well, Calvin is about to turn 65. And, it appears that he’s not in the mood to play Santa anymore. When the thrill is gone, well, it’s gone. Scott soon realizes that his own family could really use some time living a normal life. After all, he’s raised two children around the North Pole. With all this in mind, Scott sets out to find a replacement Santa.

Peyton Manning Is One Busy Dude These Days

This would let him move a bit more south in his life. If you are looking for cast members from previous movies to return, then we have you covered. Elizabeth Mitchell, who starred as Carol and Mrs. Claus in the movies The Santa Clauses 2 and 3, returns to play that role. Additionally, David Krumholtz comes back as Bernard the elf, too. Look for Rupali Redd, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Kal Penn, Austin Kane, Devin Bright, and Matilda Lawler in the cast as well.

A replacement Santa? Here comes Manning as one of those in line to possibly take over the role. Talk about a tall order to handle. Manning keeps himself busy these days, too, with hosting College Bowl and doing Monday Night Football watch parties with his brother, Eli Manning.