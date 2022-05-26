Tim Allen Reflects on Tragedy of Uvalde, Texas School Shooting

Actor Tim Allen is speaking out about the horrific shooting that took the lives of at least 21, mostly students, in Uvalde, Texas.

Like many other celebrities, politicians, and influencers, the Last Man Standing actor took to social media shortly after the news of the violence ripped through our nation’s headlines.

“My heart is feeling deep despair, sadness, and helplessness at the horror in Texas that took those precious kids,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School on Tuesday morning and opened fire killing 19 third and fourth-grade students and two teachers. Another 14 children and faculty members were wounded along with 3 police officers.

Law enforcement shot and killed Ramos during the attack, authorities said.

While some fans responded to Tim Allen’s words by urging him to take more of a political or actionable stance on the matter, others thanked him for remaining neutral in the matter and simply expressing his shock and sadness over the incomprehensible event.

“And so many find it necessary to bicker back and forth calling each other names and blaming each other’s politics. Your message is honest and poignant,” commented @briiianbear.

Others joined with Allen to share their own heartbreak after hearing the story.

“Tim. I am feeling so sad and helpless,” shared @Subeca59. “My grandkids are the same ages as these little angels. And I can’t even fathom the pain these families are going through. I am emotionally dead right now.”

Tim Allen and Other Celebrities Use Their Platform to Speak Out About the Texas School Shooting

Tim Allen was joined by countless others who are having trouble processing the events that took place on May 24th. Celebrities such as Darius Rucker offered their condolences. Others, like Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey, shared their thoughts about what our country can do to prevent yet another tragedy.

Country singer Tim McGraw was also among the heartbroken to pen messages about the Texas shooting. But instead of offering specific solutions, he begged the divided U.S. people to stop fueling our polarized politics and come together to recognize our societal ills.

“I cannot even fathom the pain the families in Uvalde are feeling,” he began. “To me, this isn’t about political sides, personal freedoms, or beliefs. We, as human beings, need to realize that we have a disease that needs recognition, treatment, and a cure.”

“I’m not intelligent enough to know what that cure is,” he continued. “But I am intelligent enough, as most people are, to understand that we must have real, unbiased dialogue and action about what/how to work toward a solution.”