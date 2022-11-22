Tim Allen Reveals How He Learned of Jay Leno’s Horrific Injury, Hospitalization

A little over a week after Jay Leno was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center following a gasoline fire incident, Tim Allen recalls how he learned about his friend’s injury.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tim Allen spoke about Jay Leno and how the former late-night talk show host is doing. “I called him the day of the accident,” Allen explained. “Our shops are close to each other. We play around with hot rods and stuff. And one of his mechanics called and said, ‘Jay’s been in a bad accident.’ What do you do? He’s going to the hospital what am I going to do? All I can do is leave a message. He calls, like back five minutes later. ‘Hey, Tim, what’s going on?’”

Tim Allen then asked Jay Leno about the accident. Leno confirmed the news. “[He said], ‘Yeah, burned all over third degrees burns on my hands, on my face, everything.’ I go, ‘Where are you – what are you doing right night?’ [He replied], ‘I’m holding the phone, it’s painful.”

Tim Allen said he went to visit Jay Leno at the hospital. “He’s just an amazing human being,” Allen shared about his friend. “He just wanted to get out of the hospital and he’s — it was one bit after another we sat and talked for a lot. I get interviewed and they said he’s – he looks terrible. I said, ‘Well, he generally didn’t look that good, to begin with.’ Every comic said the same joke.”

Tim Allen joked, “Yeah. But he said he’s going with the Clooney look. And he looks really good considering the grafts he’s got. The picture today, it is amazing what they can do the hospital did a great job.”

Tim Allen Reveals Jay Leno Didn’t Want to Take Painkillers

Tim Allen also shared that Jay Leno revealed he wasn’t on painkillers. When asked why he wasn’t on medication, Leno stated, “Pain is there for a reason.” Allen responded with, “Okay. I think the pain is there to tell you to take a painkiller. Isn’t that what it’s supposed to?”

As Jay Leno continued to say that he didn’t need the painkillers, Tim Allen said, “I kept looking at him I go, ‘Dude, could I use some? Because I’m in pain watching you.”

As previously reported, Jay Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center on Monday (November 21st) after 10 days of treatment. The medical team issued a statement to PEOPLE about the comedian’s recovery. “After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest, and hands he received during a fire at his home garage.”