Tim Allen Reveals Jay Leno Refused Painkillers After Suffering Severe Burns in Gasoline Fire

On Monday, Tim Allen gave an update on his friend Jay Leno’s condition after the latter was seriously burned in a recent accident. Leno, 72, was working on a vintage car in his garage in Burbank, California when a fire broke out and he received third-degree burns on his face, hands, and chest. The cause of the initial fire is still unknown. The comedian required 10 days of treatment at the Grossman Burn Center. He was released from West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday, Newsweek reports.

Leno released a statement about the medical care he was afforded. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” it read. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Monday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tim Allen gave viewers an update on how Leno is doing. “He’s great,” the Home Improvement star said. He said that Leno contacted him on the day of the accident.

Both men have a passion for cars and operate car shops near one another. Leno also hosts the television show Jay Leno’s Garage. Leno is fervently passionate about cars and owns approximately 180 of them.

Jay Leno says goodbye to staff at the Grossman Burn Center after wrapping up a 10-day stay treating his injuries from a car fire earlier this month.



📷 Grossman Burn Centerhttps://t.co/x7y2VZKglR pic.twitter.com/bT6mRDczmt — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 21, 2022

Tim Allen recounts his phone call with Jay Leno shortly after the accident

After the accident, Allen got a phone call from one of his mechanics. The mechanic told him the news and said that he didn’t know what to do. Allen then left a message on Leno’s phone.

“He calls, like, back five minutes later. ‘Hey, Tim, what’s going on?'” Allen recalled, channeling Leno’s famous voice. “‘Oh, sorry, Jay. I heard you were in a bad accident,'” Allen said. “‘Yeah, burned all over. Third-degree burns on my hands, on my face, everything,'” Allen said, still impersonating his old friend.

Allen then asked Leno what he was up to. “I’m holding the phone. It’s really painful,” Leno quipped. To Allen’s shock, Leno declined pain medication.”Pain is there for a reason,” he told Allen.

“He looks really good considering the grafts he’s got. It is amazing what they can do. The hospital did a great job,” Allen said. “He didn’t look that good to begin with,” Allen joked. After the joking, Allen got a bit more sentimental about his injured friend. “[He is] just an amazing human being,” Allen said.

At a press conference last week, Dr. Peter Grossman revealed that Jay Leno had undergone a surgical procedure that excised and grafted skin from his face, chest and hands. “His burns were in the mid-partial to deep-partial thickness, which means [in] some areas much of the thickness of the skin was injured,” Dr. Grossman explained. “In order to expedite healing, you want to remove the unhealthy tissue, which serves as a source of inflammation and serves as potential bacteria that gets into the wound.” Grossman stated that Leno was doing well and was a kind and engaging patient.