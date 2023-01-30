Tim Allen Says Disney, ABC ‘Disappointed’ in Pamela Anderson’s Flashing Claim

Tim Allen says that Disney and ABC are “disappointed” after flashing claims were made about Allen by Pamela Anderson. Anderson has claimed in her memoir, Love, Pamela, that Allen “flashed his penis” at her while on the set of Home Improvement in 1991.

“She was a great co-worker, I’ll tell you that. She’s a fun girl,” Allen told the Daily Mail while on a Starbucks run. “Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really,” Allen added. “She’s a good girl.”

Pamela Anderson Recalled Alleged On-Set Encounter With Tim Allen

In an excerpt of her memoir obtained by Variety last week, Anderson recalled the alleged encounter she had with Allen on the show, the New York Post reports. “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” Anderson, 55, claimed. “He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” she said.

But Allen, 69, is denying the claim. “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” Allen told Variety in a statement.

Anderson Attempted To Defend Tim Allen’s Alleged Actions In Variety Cover Story

Anderson then attempted to defend Allen’s alleged actions in a Variety cover story. She said that she was sure he did not mean any ill intent. “Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions,” the actress wrote in a text message to Variety. “Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”

Now, a source close to the situation has told The Post that there have been no official conversations regarding Anderson’s comment. The outlet has reached out to representatives of Allen, Anderson, ABC, and Disney for comment.

Anderson starred as Lisa, the Tool Girl in the first two seasons of Home Improvement before she left to do Baywatch.

Allen’s comedic genius was in question again last week when a throwback clip of him and his Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson went viral. It showed the actor lifting his kilt in his TV wife’s direction. Richardson, 71, clarified that Allen was “well-dressed under there” in the blooper. “People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me,” Richardson said to Fox News Digital. “He was well-dressed under there. I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.” In the blooper clip, Richardson has a shocked look on her face after Allen lifts his kilt.