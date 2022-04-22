Tim Allen Sends Message of ‘Gratitude’ to Folks Who ‘Focus and Do’ Instead of ‘B*tch and Blame’

There’s something to be said for those that claim responsibility for their actions and work hard to affect change, and now, American actor Tim Allen is praising those with that exact mindset. In his latest Tweet, Tim Allen expressed “gratitude” for a specified group of Americans. Check it out.

With the political landscape a constant warzone, and the climate crisis worsening every day, Allen began his post with, “Whatever WWE f-up as a human race. I know we can un f-up.”

Whatever we f-up up as a human race. I know we can un f-up. Its gratitude I have for the people who don’t bitch and blame, they focus and do. More Power! to all the trades. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) April 22, 2022

Tim Allen continued, “Its gratitude I have for the people who don’t b*tch and blame, they focus and do.”

The “Last Man Standing” star concluded with, “More Power! to all the trades.”

Fans and followers of Tim Allen’s account shared their thoughts on his perspective in the comments. One wrote, “Mr Allen you are right we all screw up and must learn from it people just need to let it go and move on.”

Another Tim Allen follower concurred, “Wise words to live by.”

Meanwhile, gratitude seems to be a popular topic for Tim Allen. Earlier this week, the comedian and actor shared several other posts highlighting that particular human value. On Thursday, he Tweeted, addressing his fans, “Gratitude began early today as I felt it for all of you folks, who ever you are.”

An earlier post read, “Gratitude is being thankful for where you are even if it’s not where you want to be. why is it so easy to forget to be grateful?”

Tim Allen Scorns Russian Military

Tim Allen isn’t afraid to hold back when it comes to sharing his immediate personal thoughts on social media. And amid the ongoing war taking place in Ukraine, the icon expressed his complete contempt for Russia’s military earlier this month.

In an April 8th post, Allen wrote, “The definition of cowardly human waste: the Russian military.”

The film icon’s condemning Tweet came at a time when the full scope of Russia’s reported war crimes were realized. Despite vehemently denying targeting civilians, Tim Allen condemned the Russian military on the same day that it targeted a train station to the east of Ukraine, which had reportedly been sheltering civilians, namely women, children, and the elderly. A rocket attack further left 50 civilians dead.

Some members of Tim Allen’s fanbase echoed his thoughts in the comments following the original Tweet.

“I totally agree with you on that Tim,” one fan wrote. “Especially when it comes to targeting civilians.”

Others shared, “No question about that,” and “I only wish I could put 10 STARS to this quote.”

Still, other Tim Allen followers reminded the actor to keep in mind the authorities issuing orders behind the frontlines. Another stated, “Troops are a direct reflection of their leadership.”