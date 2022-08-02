Tim Allen Shows Off Stunning Photo He Took That ‘Seems Fake’

Tim Allen, the fan-favorite actor, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share an incredible photo he snapped. By the actor’s own admission, the picture looked surreal.

“[Wandering] around with my camera again and took a picture that seems like fake,” he captioned on his Twitter post. “It wasn’t.”

One user, who garnered 40 favorites on their reply, said the picture looked familiar. “Looks like the Windows XP background, nice shot!” A few other fans agreed, writing similar comments. “This is eerily similar to that default Windows XP wallpaper, Lol,” one wrote. Another said, “I remember that version of Windows XP.”

Some fans made sure to comment how lush the greenery looked. “If that’s not a golf course I really hope you pay your lawn man well,” they quipped. Another agreed, writing “Are you on the course or is that your yard?!”

However, it seems apparent the picture was snapped on a golf course. One fan wrote, “Amazing pic! Hope you had a nice round.” Another said, “Gorgeous. You’re lucky to have access to such beautiful vistas.”

A few said that Tim Allen’s picture reminded them of the backdrop of the kid’s show The Teletubbies.

Tim Allen’s Upcoming ‘The Santa Clauses’ TV Show

Recently, Tim Allen took to Instagram to talk about how excited he is for his new TV show based off the film franchise he starred in.

“Couldn’t be more proud to add another chapter to my ‘The Santa Clause’ career this fall in ‘THE SANTA CLAUSES’ on @disneyplus,” he wrote in the caption. “I think you’re going to love it! I loved every minute of revisiting this character, including this moment, when the hair team pinned my wig on for the first time. Tune in!”

The Santa Clauses is set sometime after the events of The Escape Clause and picks up with Scott Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday. He’s been suddenly losing many of his powers.

As he starts to realize he can’t be Santa forever, he sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while also preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the North Pole.

Some of the previously announced cast members include Elizabeth Mitchell, reprising her role as Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin. Austin Kane returns as Cal Calvin, and Elizabeth Allen Dick, Allen’s real-life daughter, as Sandra Calvin. David Krumboltz returns as Head Elf Bernard.

House star Kal Penn will play Simon Choski — note the initials “S.C.” — described as “a single father, ambitious game inventor and product developer whose visit to the North Pole makes a big impact on the direction of his life.” Rupali Redd plays Grace, Simon’s “angelic daughter with a love for Santa and all things Christmas.”

Jason Winer of Modern Family and Single Parents will direct and executive produce the series for Disney’s 20th Television. They reunite Allen with his Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt, who will serve as show-runner.

The Santa Clauses is expected to stream later this year on Disney+.