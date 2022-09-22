Tim Allen Slammed for Tweet Mocking Joe Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ Appearance

Comedian Tim Allen got blasted this week for a tweet he shared about President Joe Biden’s appearance on 60 Minutes.

It was a joke. But given the reaction from Twitter, a lot of folks didn’t see the humor. Tim Allen tweeted: “Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was.”

Classic dad joke? Mean spirited? Below the belt? Fake news? Too mild? Allen’s replies were all that and more.

Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) September 19, 2022

The joke appeared to be piggybacking on criticism that Biden has dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease. Tim Allen didn’t explain it, so it’s our best guess what he meant. But we do know that comedians cracking jokes about presidents and other political leaders have been around since there have been audiences to hear them. In other words, forever.

Allen leans conservative. He describes himself as “fiscally conservative and an emotionally liberal guy.”

Tim Allen started trending on Twitter immediately because his post was receiving so many replies, likes, retweets and quote tweets. There’s a school of thought that so long as people are talking about what you’re posting, then the tweet is cool.

Here’s a sample of some of the replies:

“Tim Allen was caught with 1.4 pounds of coke. I heard he asked how many people he had to snitch on to only serve 2 years in prison. Answer: Tim tattled on 20.” (Explanation: Allen was arrested in 1978 after police found him in possession of 1.4 pounds of cocaine. He provided names of other dealers to prosecutors and served two years and four months in federal prison).

There was a tweet about how long the news program really ran. “60 Minutes is 43 minutes long, my dude.”

Another questioned the humor: “You used to be a stand up and this is the best joke you can write? Yikes.”

There was this tweet:

Props to the Person Who Used Don Rickles to Insult Tim Allen

Another pointed out that Tim Allen used the parameters of a long-standing joke. “This is literally a street joke done for decades with different names. It was originally a blonde joke.” Speaking of variations, there was this reply: “They asked boxers or briefs? He said Depends.” (Listen for the rim shot).

One clever fan insulted Tim Allen by calling up the memory of comedian Don Rickles, who made a career of mocking people. Rickles’ jokes were so funny that the subject laughed back. The tweet said: “I see you’ve set aside this special time to humiliate yourself in public.”

In the mood for more Tim Allen jokes, for or against?

“I heard he asked for a Sun Dial to tell the time ;-)”

And at least one Tim Allen fan came to his defense. “You’re a beautiful soul. I’ve been watching and laughing with since Home Improvement. wishing I had a Dad as cool as you. I’m from Wayne county in MI too! I lean Democratic, but I’m open to listening to my friends that lean Republican…because, ya know…freedom.”

Tim Allen offered another tweet, Wednesday. We have no idea whether it applied to Monday’s reaction. But the Richard Pryor quote works, so if the joke fits, right?

Allen wrote: “I started my 35 year stand up career because of genius’s like the man who said: “I never met anybody who said when they were a kid, I wanna grow up to be a critic.”