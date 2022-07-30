Tim Allen Speaks Out About Return of Beloved ‘Santa Clause’ Costar David Krumholtz

Tim Allen is pretty fired up about having his costar from The Santa Clause, David Krumholtz, back with the crew. Krumholtz will come back and play Bernard the Elf for the streaming platform Disney+. It’ll all be part of the comedy series titled The Santa Clauses. Besides Allen and Krumholtz, Elizabeth Mitchell is primed to come back, too. They had the roles in the movie series and now they’re coming to TV. Let’s see what Allen was sharing with his Twitter followers on Friday.

We wanted to surprise everyone in the fall. But it seems the press found out. This a release from a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/XAKWqJUM2h — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) July 29, 2022

Fans filled up Allen’s comment thread with words of excitement and anticipation for this new series. The Santa Clauses, of course, will be a Christmas-themed series. For his part, Krumholtz offered fans a really sweet moment on Instagram. He gave everyone a first look at him coming back as Bernard in his outfit and wig. Krumholtz looks ready to rock and roll as his beloved character, too. We will just have to tune in to Disney+ and see what all the excitement is about.

Tim Allen Talked About Trio Dynamic On ‘More Power’

“Couldn’t be more proud to add another chapter to my ‘The Santa Clause’ career this fall in ‘THE SANTA CLAUSES’ on @disneyplus,” he wrote in his Instagram post. “I think you’re going to love it! I loved every minute of revisiting this character, including this moment, when the hair team pinned my wig on for the first time. Tune in!”

For those who keep up with Allen’s career, then you know that he’s starring in More Power. That’s where we get to see Tim Allen and his buddies Richard Karn and April Wilkerson. They go deep into the world of tools. In fact, a large part of the show reflects upon the history of some tools. All three of them will spend time using a tool and talking about it. For longtime fans of Home Improvement, seeing Allen and Karn together brings smiles to their faces.

It’s not the first time all three have been toghetr on TV. They were on the show Assembly Required, too. Wilkerson has a very large following on YouTube with her do-it-yourself videos. Allen, though, has some thoughts about the trio dynamic with Karn and Wilkerson. “She’s very quiet — it’s perfect for a bigmouth like me,” Allen said in an interview with TV Insider. “And she’s a great teacher. Richard would bring stuff in and look at it very cautiously. And she goes, ‘No, just jump in.’ But all three of us are OK with screwing up.” Well, Tim looks like he’s having a good time on the show. When things are going great, then the combination of all three just works really well.