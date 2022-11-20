Tim Allen Speaks Out About Tom Hanks: ‘We Have Very Different Opinions’

Tim Allen is opening up about his relationship with his “Toy Story” costar and fellow Hollywood legend, Tom Hanks. The “Home Improvement” actor spoke out about their decades-long friendship while stopping by the “Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote his new “Santa Clause” show.

“Tom and I have become really close friends from ‘Toy Story,’” Allen told Clarkson. While they’re close buds, Allen says they are opposites in many ways. He then offered a hilarious example saying, “[Hanks is] a very different person than me, and he eats off my plate.”

Allen recalled a moment while they were working on the first “Toy Story” movie when Hanks snagged a few fries off his plate. “He’s going, ‘Oh this is so much fun working with you.’ And I go, ‘These are my fries, that’s why they are in this area,'” Allen said, per Fox News.

Tim Allen on His ‘Peculiar’ Get-Togethers With Tom Hanks

The 69-year-old actor says that he was able to move past the french fry fiasco, though. In fact, Allen came to have huge respect for the “Forrest Gump” star. “He and I differ on so many things. I adore that man’s heart and mind,” Allen said.

Allen explained that he and Hanks grab lunch every now and then. But these aren’t just any lunches. They’re the “most peculiar” get-togethers. “We’ve been going to lunch since ‘Toy Story 1,’ you know, twice, two or three times a year, and we’re like two older women ’cause we will sit almost too close to each other at a booth,” he said. “It’s just weird. And all of a sudden I go, you know, I think I might get up and sit on that side of the table.”

Allen then explained the deep level of trust that he has with his pal. “And I don’t think I’ve ever trusted a human being as much as Tom to even listen to me and vice versa,” Allen said.

He continued by reiterating how they hold different views on things, but that has only made them closer pals. “We have very different opinions on so many things, but he’s gotten me to accept his,” Allen said. “He’s really a wonderful and engaging person. He’s the first guy to listen to me and doesn’t judge.”

Allen then offered a tidbit of advice to the audience at the “Kelly Clarkson Show” about learning to get along with folks. “As one buddy of mine says, ‘Don’t should on people,'” Allen said. “Don’t throw in your opinions, just listen and be able to walk away from that and go ‘God, I heard what somebody said.’ “