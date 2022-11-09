Tim Allen Speaks Out About Why One of His Major Films Was a Huge Flop

Tim Allen has had quite a track record of success both on TV and in the world of movies, too, and he appreciates it all. Yet we take a little detour and let Allen talk about what happened with one of his movies. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause came out in 2006 and it didn’t register as big a hit as the first two installments. Why? Well, Allen offers up his answer in this interview.

“What happened was that we became infected by our own success,” Allen told The Hollywood Reporter. “[1994’s The Santa Clause] was huge, but we had about $11 for special effects. [2002’s The Santa Clause 2] was an extension of that but now we could put lights in the window because we had more production money. By number three, all we had was money. The story kind of just got bigger and bigger. And the fact that Marty Short and I never did a scene together that was funny, I’m still going huh. That’s the funniest human being I’ve ever been around, other than me, and we never got a shot to do a real big scene together.”

Tim Allen Happy To Take Series Back To The Magic Side

“I said, ‘Somehow we gotta explain that one away and bring it back down to magic. Let’s go back to the beginning,’ and Jack (Burditt) and his team — brilliantly, to me — added a couple scenes that really push for you people to see what’s going on about Christmas. It’s a very simple, wonderful scene with all the other Santa Clauses.”

That’s pretty hard to explain to people that Allen didn’t have a meaningful scene with Short in the movie. As you can tell, even Allen is still scratching his head about that one all these years later. But he’s back in the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. Fans of the movies can look forward to watching episodes of this show. Heck, it even appears that Allen himself is excited about it. And he is quite open about what helped him get back into his Santa suit for this series, too.

“As I get older in my performance career, it’s all about words on paper,” Allen said to the outlet. “When streaming increased the demand for content, I knew it was coming, so I said, ‘Show me some words.’ It took a long time to get to that communication. I thought we overshot the runway on number three, and I wanted to rein it in. [I said], ‘If you have another story, let’s get together with some writers,’ and they ended up getting Jack Burditt, who penned Last Man Standing.”