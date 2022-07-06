Tim Allen Speaks Out With Famous ‘Kindness’ Quote Amid ‘Lightyear’ Controversy

As the constant criticism of “Lightyear” continues on social media, “Toy Story” star Tim Allen is sharing a “kindness” quote amid the animated film controversy.

In a post on Wednesday (July 6th), Tim Allen shared a famous Mark Twain quote. “Kindness is the language the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”

“Kindness is the language the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”-Mark Twain — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) July 6, 2022

Late last month, Allen gave his honest take on “Lightyear” after Chris Evans replaced him as Buzz in the film. “This was done in 1997, it seemed to be a big adventure story and, as I see, (‘Lightyear’ is) not a big adventure story. It’s a wonderful story, it just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy.”

Allen went on to share that he thought “Lightyear” was actually going to be a live-action film instead of an animated one. “When they said they were doing a live-action, that it would mean real humans, not an animated thing.”

Allen also said the new film is by a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the “Toy Story” films. However, Allen’s “Toy Story” co-star Tom Hank stated he quite understand why Allen was replaced. When asked if it was strange to him to be in theaters for “Elvis” opposite of the Buzz Lightyear film. “Why it’s not… actually I wanted to go head to head with Tim Allen,” Hanks stated. “And they didn’t let Tim Allen do it, I don’t know… I don’t understand that.”

Chris Evans Talks Being Cast As Buzz Lightyear in ‘Lightyear’ Instead of Tim Allen

While speaking to USA Today about “Lightyear,” Chris Evans opened up about being cast as Buzz Lightyear in the film.

“The reason we’re doing this movie is because Tim Allen made such an iconic impact,” Evans stated. “Not only would you be a fool to not take his interpretation because it worked so well, but the truth is this character is in fact the human version of that toy, so there does need to be overlap in terms of cadence and nature.”

Evans also admitted it took him a bit to get the right “voice-acting mojo” for the film. “At the beginning, I almost felt like a deer in the headlights. I would just be so still. You’re so focused on your voice, it’s almost would rest on every other part of my body. But with every passing session, you find a little more comfort and before you know it, you are incorporating your physicality and that would inform the deliveries.”

Despite the struggles at the beginning, Evans said he enjoys exploring a “frame of mind” that’s so dissimilar from his own. “It’s easy when you’re playing someone like Captain America to understand why he feels compelled to do what’s right. You certainly can relate to the desire to be good.”