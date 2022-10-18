Tim Allen Tweet Sounding Off on the Word ‘Woke’ Gets Twitter Fired Up

Leave it to Tim Allen to stir up a hornet’s nest on Twitter with his latest tweet about the word “woke” and its use in society. Allen, who starred in Home Improvement and Last Man Standing on TV, decided to ask some questions. Just two of them, but they are enough to rile up the social media platform. He’s asking who is the face of this “woke” status.

Then, he wants to know if “woke” people have a clubhouse they all go to at one time. It’s enough to cause some people to lose their stuff online. Allen has offered up other comments on the social media platform in the past. And he will not let some people who get all up in arms about this question stop him.

“Who is the face of woke”, Allen begins. “Do wokees have a club house in someone’s backyard or maybe a cute yet safe playpen somewhere?” It was due to this online comment that led Allen to receive some criticism.

Who is the face of woke. Do wokees have a club house in someone’s backyard or maybe a cute yet safe playpen somewhere? — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) October 17, 2022

Tim Allen Gets Flak For Recent Twitter Humor

Yet our man Tim also managed to get some yucks out of a recent 60 Minutes interview with President Joe Biden. Allen wrote on Twitter, “Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was.” To some people, this might appear pretty harmless in the world of jokes. The joke might even harken back to a Johnny Carson monologue back in the day. Yet Fox News stated there were some people who didn’t take kindly to Allen’s humor.

There were a number of Twitter users who accused Allen of being “disrespectful” to the current president. Other people called Allen’s joke “unfunny” and “lame.” Then, there were online detractors that also claimed the Toy Story star was “irrelevant” and “washed up.” A critic wrote on Twitter, “I think the funniest thing Tim Allen has done in the last 20 years is assume that he’s still in any way relevant.”

Never fear, though, Tim’s fans are here. A number of them came to his defense. Several people on Twitter stated that the joke he made was pretty innocuous. “Really?… twitter is trying to cancel sitcom dad, Tim Allen, for telling a dad joke?… buttery soft,” another person wrote.

Some even pointed toward this joke as a reason Allen no longer is Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise. “And this, kids, is why Tim Allen isn’t the voice of Buzz Lightyear anymore,” a person on Twitter would write. Allen got replaced by Chris Evans for the 2022 movie Lightyear.