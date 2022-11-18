Tim Allen Visits Jay Leno in the Hospital, Speaks on His Condition

There is an update on the health and condition of Jay Leno and it comes from his fellow comedian, Tim Allen, on Thursday. A TMZ report states that Allen visited Leno at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California. Allen said that Leno’s face will not be disfigured after Leno suffered severe burns in a car fire.

The Home Improvement and Last Man Standing star happened to make his comments while chatting with paparazzi as he was leaving. Allen said that Leno was feeling better after he suffered burns to his face, hands, and chest. Jay Leno has been undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber for his burns. Allen said that Leno was happy and they even cracked jokes with one another.

Doctor Believes Jay Leno Will ‘Move Forward’ After Accident

As you may have heard, Leno suffered burns when a car he was working on erupted into flames. At the time, Leno was working to fix a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car in his Burbank, California, garage. Allen even brought some car magazines for Leno to check out while he’s recovering from his burns. Allen appeared to be in good spirits, too. He joked that Leno was going to look like George Clooney when he gets out of the hospital.

Also on Thursday, we picked up some additional news about Leno’s condition from Dr. Peter Grossman. He’s been taking care of the famed host of The Tonight Show. There is a video that was shared with Inside Edition. In it, we can get a glimpse of Leno inside that hyperbaric chamber. Grossman said that his time in there will help decrease Leno’s swelling and bacteria. But it will help to “increase blood flow and oxygenation,” two good things that Leno will need for his healing.

Grossman believes that Jay Leno will be back at work pretty soon. “As I’m getting to learn about Jay, I don’t think it’s going to be months,” he said. “I really think he’s the type of guy who’s just going to move forward.” All of that is good news but it might be the best news that Leno’s beloved wife Mavis Leno could hear. She has been “very concerned” about her husband’s well-being and that’s totally understandable. During a Wednesday press conference, Grossman said that Mavis is “obviously very concerned.”

“She’s by his side,” Grossman said of her. “They have a very close relationship, and she’s doing as well as you can expect a wife who is concerned about her husband.” We will be keeping our eyes and ears open for more updates about the health and condition of Jay Leno. We’ll pass along any new news that comes our way.