Tim Allen Waits Till the Last Minute to Post Epic Christmas Day Photo

From Macaulay Culkin to Tom Hanks to Will Ferrell to Chevy Chase, countless actors are associated with Christmas, depending on your personal taste and favorites. But of all the actors who play beloved characters in Christmas classics, only one is directly linked with Santa Claus. Sure, an argument could be made for Richard Attenborough or Edmund Gwenn, but for countless around the world, the true Hollywood Santa Claus is Tim Allen.

The 1994 holiday classic The Santa Clause is a must on any Christmas watch list, if not the entire series. The holiday simply isn’t the same without Tim Allen’s on-screen arc from grinchy toy producer to the big man himself.

And thanks to social media, Allen is able to wish his fans a Merry Christmas personally through Twitter, adding to the holiday magic. This year, however, he almost forgot. “Almost forgot to wish all of you, your families, and friends a Merry Merry Christmas!!!” Allen wrote alongside an iconic image of himself as Santa Claus.

Almost forgot to wish all of you, your families and friends a Merry Merry Christmas!!! pic.twitter.com/bXkMA7J8wL — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 26, 2022

Well, according to the time stamp, the tweet was posted at 12:34 AM on -gasp- December 26, leading many to point out that there was nothing “almost” about the post. But, as Twitter automatically converts time stamps to local time, we can assume that’s 12 AM EST.

Meanwhile, Tim Allen lives in California, which is three hours behind EST. So actually, Allen posted his merry message at around 9:30 at night, pacific time. Just under the buzzer, true, but technically still on Christmas.

‘Santa Clause’ Stars Can’t Get Enough of Tim Allen

Throughout his over 30-year career, Tim Allen has played a number of lovable, memorable, even iconic roles. But, as he explained in a recent interview with ABC Audio, The Santa Clause (and Santa Claus) will always hold a special place in his heart.

“People will see me out and they’ll point to their children, ‘This is Santa Claus!'” Allen said, adding that his life’s goal “is to make people laugh,” one he accomplishes every Christmas.

“This whole thing becoming a part of every season, to be Santa Claus, is formidable and gratifying and humbling. There is no word for it,” he continued. “All of a sudden, this [has become] one of those movies like A Christmas Story and Miracle [on 34th Street]. It’s in that group.”

Tim Allen’s love for The Santa Clause is only rivaled by his costar’s love for him. In an interview with Forbes, Allen’s longtime Santa Clause costar Elizabeth Mitchell couldn’t say enough about her on-screen husband.

“Working with Tim always makes my stomach hurt because he makes me laugh, Mitchell said. “At the same time, I trust and love Tim. And getting to be with him, getting to be with his daughter. Jane was with us most days, Tim’s wife – so heaven! Had the best time with them.”