Tim Allen Welcomes Another Sold-Out Crowd To His Stand-Up Show

Tim Allen is getting back to his roots. The veteran actor and longtime standup comedian recently performed his comedy at a sold-out show. After the event, Allen posted about the performance via Twitter, thanking his fans for coming to see him.

In the tweet, he included a clip of the audience as they found their seats before Allen took the stage.

“Crowd coming in. We sold out both shows! Thanks for letting me make you all laugh,” the “Home Improvement” star wrote in the tweet.

Crowd coming in. We sold out both shows! Thanks for letting me make you all laugh. pic.twitter.com/dTRUoCJstQ — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) July 17, 2022

In the tweets’ replies, his fans commented on the event. One person penned: “Love you! You’re a great entertainer! Thank you for the great years with Buzz! Sold all my Disney stock, they have gone totally Emperor Zurg!”

Someone else chimed in: “Thank you so much for a memorable evening. I took my Dad and it is a night we will never forget.”

Allen is a comedy titan. He first began his career in entertainment as a standup performer in 1975. As it turns out, he began working as a comedian after his friend dared Allen to sign up for a comedy night at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, Allen’s home state.

Later, while in Detroit, Allen became recognized for his appearance in local television commercials and starred on cable comedy shows such as Gary Thison’s “Some Semblance of Sanity.” Following his release from prison in 1981 for cocaine trafficking, he returned to standup.

After getting the comedy bug, he moved to Los Angeles and became a regular performer at the iconic comedy club known as The Comedy Store. At the same time, he began performing his standup on late-night talk shows and specials on record and film. In 1998, Western Michigan awarded Allen an honorary fine arts degree and the Distinguished Alumni Award.

Recently, Tim Allen stopped in Louisville, KY, for the latest installment of his new docuseries, titled “More Power.” While in the Bluegrass State, he saw the future of home appliances.

The TV show, which is a nod to the classic “Tool Time,” ventured to the University of Louisville campus. While in Kentucky, the show filmed an episode inside GE Appliances’ FirstBuild building. There, creative minds come together to use the space to invent cutting-edge home appliances.

Last month, the FirstBuild Instagram page revealed the news to followers on June 29th, the day the series premiered. The Instagram post also announced some exciting details about the episode.

In “More Power,” Allen partners with his longtime friend and fellow “Home Improvement” costar Richard Karn and his “Assembly Required” colleague April Wilkerson to look into the evolution of your everyday tools. In addition, the trio also gets to try out the devices themselves.