Tim Allen’s Yacht Shuts Down Michigan Marina After Major Fuel Leak

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Tim Allen’s yacht leaked fuel in the water, causing a northern Michigan marina to shut down.

According to reports from the Traverse City Record-Eagle, nearly 30 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from Allen’s yacht on Sunday at the Northport Village Marina, roughly 30 miles northwest of Traverse City.

Bill Rosemurgy, the harbormaster at the Marina, said the leak was significant enough to cause the Marina to close on Sunday evening and all day Monday. However, the Marina reopened on Monday evening. According to Rosemurgy, while some might think 30 gallons doesn’t sound significant, diesel spreads faster than regular gasoline.

Officials also revealed that the leak resulted from a fuel filter issue on Allen’s yacht that caused diesel to spill into the yacht’s engine compartment. Once the diesel filled the compartment with fuel, the bilge pump dumped the gas into the water.

After the incident, the “Home Improvement” actor said the fuel filter gasket broke while taking the boat around Omena Bay. Per officials, the veteran actor is responsible for paying for the clean-up. Allen also claims only 11 gallons leaked out into the Marina, despite Marina staff arguing differently.

“I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody,” Allen admitted at the time.

Following the spill, the Marina and officials from Mackinac Environmental and the Leelanau Township Fire Department sent out brooms and hundreds of absorbent pads to clean up the diesel. In addition, the US Coast Guard became aware of the spill and oversaw the Marina’s clean-up efforts.

Witnesses also said they saw several dead ducklings, carp, and pike in the Marina following the spill. However, Leelanau Township Fire Chief Hugh Cook said it doesn’t appear the leak affected any local wildlife.

A nearby beach and playground south of the Marina were also closed on Monday after fuel was on the shore.

