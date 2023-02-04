Tim Allen’s Take on the Chinese Spy Balloon Has Social Media Sounding Off

Never one to hold back on sharing his thoughts, Tim Allen gave his take on the Chinese spy balloon and social media has some thoughts.

Featuring a Chinese lantern in the tweet, Tim Allen wrote, “A close up photo provided by the Chinese assure the US the balloon spotted over Montana was merely a party favor that escaped durning the President XI nephews first commie party.”

A close up photo provided by the Chinese assure the US the balloon spotted over Montana was merely a party favor that escaped durning the President XI nephews first commie party. pic.twitter.com/CTg0DFI8AT — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 3, 2023

Obviously, there were some mixed feelings about Allen’s tweet. “Harmless drama,” one person tweeted. “Our Air Force would’ve done something about it if it wasn’t. Have a good weekend Timmy.”

Another Twitter user added, “We need a laugh button this was funny.”

Tim Allen’s tweet refers to reports showing a massive surveillance balloon believed to be from China being first seen above Montana on Thursday (February 2nd). Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder issued a statement about the floating item. “The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is flying over the continental United States right now. NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] continues to track and monitor it closely.”

ABC News reports that China’s foreign ministry confirmed that its their balloon. However, the ministry stated that it is a civilian balloon that is being used for meteorological purposes. Despite the explanation, various U.S. politicians are now asking President Joe Biden to shoot it down. “We’re going to take care of it,” the U.S. President confirmed on Saturday (January 4th).

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also reportedly spoke to Wang Yi, who is the former foreign minister. Yi stated China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law. The former minister then said that the two sides need to maintain their determination, communicate, and avoid misjudgment.

Tim Allen Tweets For the First Time Since Pamela Anderson’s Flashing Allegation Surfaced

Tim Allen’s Chinese balloon tweet is the first time he’s been on the social media platform since Pamela Anderson’s story about him allegedly flashing her on the set of Home Improvement surfaced. She portrayed Lisa the Tool Girl on the show.

In her new memoir, the Baywatch star stated the whole thing went down during her first day on the Home Improvement set. “ I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Anderson wrote. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath.”

Allen’s apparent excuse for the uncomfortable encounter with Anderson is that he had already seen her naked. “Now we’re even,” Anderson continued. “I laughed uncomfortably.”

Tim responded to the claim by stating the incident never happened. “I would never do such a thing,” he added.