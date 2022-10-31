Tim Roth’s Musician Son Cormac Roth Dies at 25

Cormac Roth, the musician son of Lie to Me star Tim Roth, passed away on October 16th after fighting a rare form of cancer, known as germ cell cancer, for a year. He was 25 years old at the time of his death.

In a statement provided by Tim and Cormac Roth’s family, the musician was described as a wild and electric ball of energy. His spirit was also filled with light and goodness.

“As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness,” the statement reads. “A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”

Cormac is the son of Tim Roth and Nikki Butler. The couple married in 1993 and have another son, Hunter. Roth also has a son, Jack, with Lori Baker.

Tim Roth’s Son Opened Up About His Cancer Diagnosis This Past Summer

Tim Roth’s son previously opened up about his cancer diagnosis on Instagram. “In November of 21 I was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer. Since then I’ve been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it. Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries etc. It is called Choriocarcinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it.”

Cormac also explained that the cancer had taken away half of his hearing, 60 pounds of weight, and his confidence. “[It] will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it,” he wrote. “But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet. If you or someone you love is [affected] by cancer, please feel free to reach out for it is an emotional rollercoaster unlike anything else. Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it’s going to be you.”

In August, Roth posted a video on Instagram reflecting on his life. “Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny and you don’t always get to choose your future but just be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love and are…”