Tina Turner’s Son, Ronnie Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed

Days after it was confirmed that Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie, passed away, the cause of death for the singing icon’s youngest child has been revealed.

According to Fox News, the autopsy of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie revealed that he passed away from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma. It was also noted that other significant conditions were listed in the report. This included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His death has been listed as naturally caused.

Late last week, Tina Turn revealed that Ronnie had passed away. He was 62 years old at the time of his death. TMZ also reported that local law enforcement near Ronnie’s San Fernando Valley home received a call from one of his neighbors. They reported that Ronnie had been struggling to breathe at the time. Although bystanders were performing CPR prior to paramedics arriving, the life-saving measures failed. Ronnie was pronounced dead on the scene.

Prior to his death, Ronnie had battled various health conditions. This included cancer. Ronnie’s death came a little over four years after Tina Turner’s son Craig shot and killed himself in his Los Angeles home. Turner spoke out about her youngest son’s passing by writing on Instagram, “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Along with Tina Turner, Ronnie’s wife, Afida, spoke out about his sudden passing on Instagram. In recent days, Afida has been sharing throwback images of her husband. “Y GOD THIS IS VERY VERY VERY BAD WHAT A TRAGEDY!SO SHOKED AND DEEPLY SADNESS RONNIE TURNER REST IN POWER,” she wrote over the weekend. She also shared images of Ronnie with his father, Ike.

Tina Turner Previously Opened Up About the Death of Her Son Craig

Months after her son Craig committed suicide in 2018, Tina Turner opened up to BBC about how her son had so much going for him prior to his death. This included having a career in real estate and being happy with his girlfriend.

“I still don’t know what took him to the edge,” Tina Turner explained at the time. “At that stage, he had said to me that he had never met a woman that he felt that way about.”

However, Tina Turner did point out that Craig was happy with his new girlfriend at the time. “He was bringing her to meet me [for] his birthday in August,” she explained. Turner noted that her son had decorated his apartment, which she bought him years prior. “He had gotten a new job with a prominent real estate company in California, [which] he was very happy with. I have no idea what pulled him down, except something that followed him with loneliness. I think it was something with being alone. But when I think that, why didn’t he call the new girlfriend that gave him the lift?”