Tina Turner’s Son Ronnie Dies: His Wife Reveals Details About His Death

Less than 24 hours after it was first reported that Tina Turner’s son Ronnie had passed away at the age of 62, his wife confirmed that he had been battling cancer in the weeks before his death.

In her recent Instagram post, Afida, the wife of Tina Turner’s Ronnie, confirmed that he had passed away after a short fight with cancer. “Ronnie Turner with [his] father Ike,” she shared with some pictures of Ronnie and Ike Turner. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player, amazing soul, a heart of [a] giant, [a] true angel, highly spiritual, one of a kind. I am crying.”

Afida then said that Tina Turner’s son became ill three weeks before his death. “Very very bad Ronnie got sick in 3 weeks,” she explained. “F— cancer.”

Tina Turner’s son was a previous cancer survivor. According to TMZ, he was found struggling to breathe outside his Los Angeles home on Thursday (December 8th). Although his neighbors attempted to revive him, they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has not been officially announced. Afida also did not reveal what type of cancer Ronnie had at the time of his death.

Afida also made the announcement about Ronnie’s passing. “My God, Ronnie Turner a true angel [huge] soul, highly spiritual,” she explained. “My husband, my best friend, my baby, I was [your] mummy, your nurse, your little monster.”

Afida then stated that she did her best to the end, but said she was unable to save Ronnie. “[I loved] you for [these] 17 years,” she continued. “This is very, very, very bad I am very mad. This is a tragedy. [You are] with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise. So unfair!”

Tina Turner Speaks Out About The Passing of Her Son Ronnie

Meanwhile, Tina Turner took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her son Ronnie after his sudden passing. “Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” Turner wrote. “In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Tina Turner and her late ex-husband Ike Turner had two biological sons during their infamously chaotic marriage. Ronnie was Turner’s youngest son, who was born in October 1960. His death comes a little over four years after her oldest son, Craig, was found dead in an apparent suicide. Although his biological father was King of Rhythm saxophonist, Raymond Hill, Ike ended up adopting Craig.

TMZ further reported that along with cancer, Tina Turner’s son Ronnie had struggled with other health issues over the years. Ronnie was an actor and even appeared in What’s Love Got to Do With It in the 1990s.