Tish Cyrus Reveals Relationship With Dominic Purcell After Billy Ray Cyrus’ Engagement

Tish Cyrus is getting back into the relationship business as she’s now with Dominic Purcell in light of Billy Ray Cyrus’ engagement. Tish Cyrus, a talent manager, put up a photo on social media of her getting close to Purcell on Sunday. This pretty much confirms their relationship.

“Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm,” Cyrus, 55, wrote in the caption of her poolside PDA snap on her Instagram Story. She tagged Purcell, who starred in Prison Break, in the social media upload. Cyrus added a red heart emoji, too. Page Six reports that it has reached out to representatives for Cyrus and Purcell for a comment.

Tish Cyrus Filed For Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus Back In April

Purcell’s daughter Lily also posted another picture from the same day. It shows Purcell and Cyrus arm-in-arm. “Cute,” Lily, 19, captioned the outdoor snap. Purcell shares Lily with his ex-wife, Rebecca Williamson, along with Joseph, 23, Audrey, 21, and Augustus, 19.

Cyrus had three children with Billy Ray Cyrus — Miley, 30, Braison, 28, and Noah, 22. She filed for divorce from the Achy Breaky Heart singer, 61, in April after 28 years of marriage. (Cyrus also is the mother of Brandi, 35, and Trace, 33.) Fans headed over to Twitter so they could celebrate Cyrus’ new relationship with Purcell. He most recently dated AnnaLyne McCord on and off from 2011 to 2020. “so happy she is finding love again,” one person wrote. “Tish deserves someone amazing!”

Another fan wrote, “Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell makes absolute sense.” What about Billy Ray Cyrus? He’s moved along to be with Australian singer Firerose. For their part, the New Day collaborators did spark engagement rumors back in September. Cyrus, an alum of Hannah Montana, did confirm the news earlier this month. He did admit that he did not get down on one knee or give his partner a ring.

“Billy looked at me and said, ‘Do you, do you wanna marry me?'” Firerose (real name: Johanna Rosie Hodges) said to PEOPLE. “He said, ‘I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'” Billy Ray Cyrus said, “When we began sharing music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist.” He said that his divorce was “a long time coming” and adds that “it was time for a change.” We still have to see how these relationships will be working out. From the looks of it, though, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus appear to be happy with their new partners.