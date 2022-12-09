‘Today Show’s Al Roker Returns Home After Hospitalization

Good news for those who wake up in the mornings and look forward to seeing Today Show weatherman Al Roker on your TV. After being in the hospital for almost a couple of weeks, Roker has been released. He shared the good news with his fans and followers on his Instagram account.

“Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers,” Roker wrote in the caption area. Roker, 68, was hospitalized since the day after Thanksgiving. Roker has been giving out weather forecast news on the Today Show for more than 25 years. With him missing from the show, it left a lot of fans concerned.

Al Roker of ‘Today Show’ Left Hospital on Thanksgiving Day Before Returning

A lot of questions cropped up about his departure from the NBC morning show. Well, Roker headed over to Instagram and put up a post. He confirmed that he was in the hospital where he was receiving treatment for blood clots. “Last week, I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs,” Roker wrote. But on Thanksgiving Day, Roker revealed that he was getting discharged from the hospital.

“This is my version of the Thanksgiving Day parade. Getting ready to leave the hospital. … Time to blow this taco stand,” Roker said in an Instagram video as he was seen leaving a hospital. Blood clots are not uncommon for cancer patients as they are considered four times more likely to develop a blood clot event than individuals without cancer, according to Hematology Oncology.

Weatherman Put Photo Up Of Him Watching Parade On TV

Meanwhile, also on Thanksgiving, Roker put up a photo of himself watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from his home. Roker appeared to be happy. He wrote in the caption for the post, “Back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade Missing being next to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb.” On that same day later on, Roker wrote in another post with photos of his family, “So very #thankful to be able to be home for #thanksgiving #dinner with #family.”

Back on November 30, Roker was due to appear with Today Show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin for the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting special. Roker, though, was replaced by actor Mario Lopez while he continued his recovery, The Sun reports. Roker was taken back to the hospital on the day after Thanksgiving due to those blood clots. But earlier on Thursday, Roker assured his many fans and followers that he would be discharged soon. Roker captured a photo of a sunrise over New York City.