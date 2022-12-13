‘Today Show’ Host Al Roker Reveals Major New Health Update

Today Show host Al Roker shared details this morning about his terrifying battle with blood clots that kept him in a hospital for a month.

The iconic weatherman visited the series remotely from his Manhattan home on Dec. 12. While on air, he thanked his co-hosts for visiting him while he stayed at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and he shared that he’s been surrounded by family.

He also said that he finally feels like he’s on his way to recovery, but he still has a long journey ahead.

“It’s been a tough slog. I’m not gonna deny this has been the hardest one yet,” Roker admitted. “You know I’ve had my share of surgery. But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

Al Roker Has Weeks of Physical Therapy Ahead of Him

Al Roker may be out of the hospital, but he still has weeks of work ahead of him. Because he spent so much time in bed, he’ll have to undergo physical therapy to regain his strength.

“You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you’re in the hospital. I was in the hospital for four weeks,” he continued. “There’s just a certain amount of weakness that I’m doing physical therapy [for] every day, occupational therapy. I’ve got to just get my strength back.”

The 68-year-old had a knee replacement set for January, but he had to reschedule because of his recent health scare and his ongoing treatment. However, while he’s still struggling in some areas, he’s feeling well enough to get back to habits like cooking dinner and working around the house.

“I’ve got a number of issues, but I feel good. I feel strong,” he added. “Every day, I feel a little bit better. There’s gonna be a little bit of a slog, but there are a lot of people who have to deal with a lot more with a lot fewer resources.”

“So I’m very fortunate and very blessed to be able to have the resources I’ve had,” he continued.

Unfortunately, he did not share when he will be well enough to return to the Today Show.

Al Roker went to the hospital in November after developing a blood clot in his leg that sent more clots to his lungs. Doctors released him, but the condition resurfaced and sent him back. As a result, the anchor was missing from his normal duties at both the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center tree lighting.