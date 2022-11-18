‘TODAY Show’s Al Roker Reveals Scary Hospitalization

Two weeks ago, TODAY show’s beloved weather anchor, Al Roker, was absent from the long-running morning show. Fans know to expect the occasional absence from their favorite stars, but the anchor’s absence soon stretched into a two-week disappearance, sparking concern among the fanbase.

Today (November 18), Al Roker finally revealed the reason for his absence. The anchor was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs. Thankfully, however, he’s now on the road to recovery.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” Roker wrote in an Instagram post alongside an image of a bouquet of flowers. “Last week, I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs.”

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he continued. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

‘TODAY’ Show Anchors Send Well Wishes to Al Roker

On Friday morning’s edition of TODAY, anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and Dylan Dreyer, who’s filled the position of weather anchor in Roker’s absence, sent well wishes to their long-time friend and colleague. “He’s in good spirits. We’ve all talked to him,” Savannah Guthrie explained.

“He’s in great spirits. Not that you need us to tell you how incredible Al is but the first time I called him, he immediately said, ‘Hey Dylly Dill, how are the boys?'” added Kotb, highlighting his enduring positivity and concern for others, even while hospitalized. “How are you going to ask about the kids? That’s classic Al.”

“We need him back,” Daly said. “He inspires me every day because when I wake up, I see him on his treadmill. He’s walking here to work. I’m like, ‘Alright, now I got to exercise.'”

“It’s hard to slow down Al,” Guthrie agreed. “But he’s on the mend, and he’s on the way to recovery. I don’t know if he watches this show, but we love you, Al. We miss you.”

Al Roker has been a TODAY show staple for more than a quarter-century, making his first appearance as a weathercaster in 1990 before earning a permanent position as the show’s weather anchor in 1996. In 2018, the TODAY Plaza was officially dubbed “Rokerfeller Plaza” in honor of the esteemed host.

It’s no surprise, then, that TODAY fans have flooded social media with well-wishes for Al Roker as well. “Speedy recover Al, blessings to you!” one fan wrote. “It’s great to see you are doing better! You’re the reason I watch The Today Show! Have a great weekend!” another gushed.