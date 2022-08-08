‘TODAY Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Posts Touching Pic Amid Reported Savannah Guthrie ‘Feud’

Over the weekend, “TODAY Show” host Hoda Kotb shared a touching snapshot of a get-together on her Instagram account.

“When Gerry Ryan makes a perfect early bday BBQ!” Hoda Kotb declared in the post. The morning talk show host is turning 58 on Tuesday (August 9th). She was all smiles in the snap which features her loved ones celebrating her special day.

The celebration of Hoda Kotb’s 58th birthday is amid a reported feud between her and “TODAY Show” co-host Savannah Guthrie. The TV personalities have alleged been feuding behind the scenes of the morning talk show. However, it seems the hostility between the two has translated on-air as well.

Guthrie recently revealed to Good Housekeeping that she actually got mad at Hoda Kotb after her co-host shared a major secret about her. Guthrie sent a clip of herself singing to Kotb and told Kotb not to send the clip to anyone.

However, Hoda Kotb made the video public for everyone to see. Guthrie shared her thoughts about the situation with the New York Times. “I said, ‘What part of don’t tell anyone [do you not understand?],” Guthrie stated. “I said, ‘I sent this to you for your eyes only.’ And then she added like ten.”

Hoda Kotb Shares Her Side of the Singing Video Story

Meanwhile, Hoda Kotb shared her thoughts about what happened. “Savannah once sent me the most beautiful song and said, ‘Please don’t share it with anyone.’ But I didn’t know she meant by ‘anyone’ and I asked someone people ‘Who do you think this is?’ Letting them hear a sample of the song.’ And it was [Savannah].”

Hoda Kotb then said to Guthrie, “Oh yes I remember now, the New York Times [was] doing a profile on you and I sent it to them! ”

Hoda Kotb also said that she discussed the incident with her “TODAY Show” co-host. “Remember that time you got mad? You got mad at me,” she recalled. Guthrie then added, “Now I’m mad again.”

Following the discussion, the “TODAY Show” duo opened up about what it’s like to work closely with another mom. “I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did,” Hoda Kotb explained. “And I come in the next morning [thinking], ‘I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work?’ They went to bed crying. Like, I don’t want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. [She’ll say], ‘That was my Wednesday.’ It makes you feel less alone.”

Guthrie chimed in and said, “Sometimes it’s enjoyable to just vent to each other. We trade parenting tips or ideas, or sometimes I listen to Hoda FaceTime with her kids. It’s amazing to be in a very high-pressure job but also have someone who understands the other high-pressure job you have and can carry it with you. They’re not going to judge if you are bringing some of that to work.”