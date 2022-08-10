‘Today Show’s Richard Wilkins Plays Heartbreaking Voicemail From Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter After Actress’ Death

Today entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins shared a touching message Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe left after her death on Monday. The iconic music performer and actress died at her home in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends. Her husband John Easterling announced it on her Facebook page. “Chloe Lattanzi, Olivia’s daughter, sent me a beautiful message earlier today, which I played and cried again,” a tearful Wilkins said on Wednesday’s Today show.

“Hi Richard, this is Chloe, I just saw your beautiful tribute to my mummy,” Lattanzi said in the message. “I just wanted to hold you. I saw how much you loved her and I just want you to know she’s free now and out of pain and all the family is here together.” Lattanzi continued, reassuring the Today host that Olivia Newton-John was in a better place. “She’s making the sun shine and the dogs are running around and smiling and the horses are galloping.” She continued to comfort the emotional host. “I just want you to know that she’s free from pain now and she fought so hard and I was with her every step of the way. [Our Family] felt your love, mummy and I both care about you, care about you so much. I love you, my friend, thank you for doing that.”

The Today host lost his composure speaking about Olivia Newton-John’s passing earlier in the week

The message came only two days after Wilkins burst into tears after the final broadcast of his interview with Olivia. Fellow anchor Karl Stefanovic stepped down from the panel to console his co-host as he wiped away tears. ‘I didn’t want to do this,’ Wilkins said through tears.

“It’s our loss,” Wilkins said at the time. “The world has lost a beautiful human being today.” After that, he described how devastating it was to receive a phone call in the early hours of the morning informing him of Olivia Newton-John’s death. “I was just sort of numb,” he revealed to his co-hosts. “You know, all the dates and facts and figures and things just disappear and I just felt completely, just completely numb. I didn’t really know what to think.”

On Monday morning, after her long and brave fight with cancer, Olivia’s spouse broke the news of her death in a heartbreaking Facebook post.”Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,’ her husband wrote.”

We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.’

Olivia Newton-John battled breast cancer twice before being diagnosed again in 2017. She spent the previous few years at home, fighting for animal rights and soliciting donations for her foundation.