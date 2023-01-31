’Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie Gets First Tattoo With Hollywood Superstar: Photo

While taking her friendship with Drew Barrymore to a new level, TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie revealed she and the Hollywood superstar actually ended up getting tattoos together recently.

While promoting their new Netflix children’s show Prince Power, Guthrie and Barrymore revealed their new ink. The duo explained that they had been talking about getting the tattoo for a year and finally “did the thing.” Both Guthrie and Barrymore got tattoos that represent their families. The TODAY star now has “all my love” inked horizontally across her forearm.

“This is an exact carbon copy of my father’s handwriting,” Guthrie explained about her tattoo. “‘All my love.’ He wrote a love letter to my mom and this is his writing.”

Guthrie then reflected on getting her first tattoo at 51 years old. “And it’s not only his writing, so he’s with me,” Guthrie continued. “But I’m trying to make it my mantra for life.”

However, Savannah admitted that she didn’t tell her mother she was planning on getting the tattoo. She did, however, say that the experience was relatively pain-free for her. “It didn’t hurt that much at all. It was like a little pin prick.”

Prior to getting the tattoos, Barrymore said she had “11 or 12” already. She also gushed about Savannah Guthrie’s first ink. “She has a very special one that she’s getting,” Drew explained. Guthrie then added that she knows it’s really scary for her to get a tattoo. “I can’t believe I’m doing it. I mean, I haven’t told anyone.”

Savannah Guthrie Once Said She Wanted to Get a Tattoo That Resembles Ink that Drew Barrymore Already Has

During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in February 2022, Savannah Guthrie explained that she wanted to get a tattoo that resembles the ink that Barrymore already had.

While pointing at a spot on her right wrist, Savannah Guthrie told the actress, “I’m copying someone, actually, that I work with. She had her mom’s handwriting lightly done, like yours is, and her mom wrote, ‘Love you more,’ because that’s what they say to each other.”

Guthrie said she wanted a tattoo like that of her mom. “I feel like we need to leave this studio and go get this tattoo in honor of her 80th birthday,” Barrymore replied. Savannah Guthrie added she was open for a “tattoo date” with the talk show host. Drew then said at the time that she wanted a tattoo that had “2:22” in a digital clock front. This was due to her birthday being February 22nd and the date was going to be 2/22/22.

Although the duo did not get a tattoo immediately, Guthrie told Carson Daly that she and Drew were making plans. “We are going to get a tattoo together,” the TODAY host insisted. “We’re working it out.”