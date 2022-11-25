todd-and-julie-chrisley-appealing-prison-sentences

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are appealing their prison sentences and there is some belief that they might just win. The couple received a combined 19-year-long sentence while also receiving 16 months’ probation. Neither one have to surrender to authorities until January 15, 2023. Who is giving out the good vibes regarding their sentence? It comes from Alex Little, the family attorney for Todd and Julie Chrisley. He said when chatting with the Los Angeles Times, “Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead,” Little said, CinemaBlend reports.

Little is of the belief that there happened to be a lot of alleged misinformation that was presented to the jury. It could end up leading to a brighter future for the former Chrisley Knows Best stars. Little’s team is putting together a list of questionable details presented as fact in the courtroom. They are accusing the prosecution of using evidence that was allegedly collected in some rather illegal manners.

Todd and Julie Chrisley Looking To Stay Out Of Prison As Long As Possible

The attorney also is trying to keep the Chrisleys out of prison for as long as possible. Little reportedly told the court that he’s requesting the Chrisleys not be sent to prison. Not at least until a ruling is made on the appeal being filed, which could take around two years to play out. “[They have] a good chance at winning,” Little said. “We want to be able to have the appellate court hear their appeal, which we believe presents some serious questions in the conviction.”

Todd ad Julie Chrisley’s attorneys have claimed that prosecutors lied about certain details. Also, that they used unlawful means to attain other information. Accountant Peter Tarantino is being pointed to for much of the blame. It claims that the Chrisleys weren’t aware of exactly how he was handling their tax returns. The legal team is also claiming that IRS agent Betty Carter, who testified about the couple allegedly not paying taxes in 2014 and 2015, purposefully lied to the jury with her testimony. The prosecution was aware she was lying.

Couple Was Found Guilty Back In June

In June, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty and convicted of bank fraud, tax evasion, and other crimes. Attempts were made to appeal the verdict as well but to no avail. It is currently impossible to know whether Little’s appeal efforts will be more successful this time around. Fans of the couple will pay attention to what happens next. Todd and Julie Chrisley say they have grown closer together between their confiction and sentencing.