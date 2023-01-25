Todd Chrisley Gets Prison Visit From Daughter Lindsie, Mom One Week Into 12-Year Sentence

Less than a week after he began serving his 12-year prison sentence, Todd Chrisley’s daughter Lindsie and his mother Nanny Faye paid him a visit over the weekend.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lindsie Chrisley and Nanny Faye visited Todd at the Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola in Florida. Lindsie also mentioned the visit during the Wednesday episode of her The Southern Tea podcast. She also discussed heading to the beach will on the trip.

“This past weekend there was a thread about people trying to figure out what beach I was at and why I was there,” Lindsie said. “If it was my parent’s beach house, if it was a new condo.”

Also speaking about adjusting to her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley going to prison for a combined 19 years, Lindsie said that the Chrisley family has been struggling a lot. “So many things that happened legally. Though the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, there is some sense of peace and closure and now we have the opportunity to be able to adjust.”

The media outlet further reports that while Todd and Julie were both going to report to prisons in Florida and be just two hours away from each other, Julie was relocated to the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky. She will be carrying out her seven-year sentence there instead.

Todd Chrisley Remains Optimistic Despite Prison Sentencing

In the January 10th episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd said that while he is heading to prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, things could be worse. “Rough is all in perspective. Some people would say we haven’t had a rough week,” Todd said to his wife Julie Chrisley. “Lots of stuff going on. We are blessed to get up every day with God giving us the renewed energy to continue the fight we are fighting and to allow us to move forward.”

The couple’s other daughter Savannah Chrisley also vowed to forever fight for Julie while she’s in prison. “Will forever fight for this smile,” Savannah wrote in an Instagram post with a red heart emoji. “I love you mama.”

Savannah repeatedly said she will not stop fighting for her mother. “I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together. Thank you for being the mom that every girl dreams of having.”

Savannah also admitted in a recent episode of her podcast that her life has been falling apart since her parents reported to prison. She said that the last week had been extremely difficult for her family as a whole and for each family member individually.

“We kind of had to say goodby to my planets for somewhat, you for a bit of time,” Savannah said. “For a foreseeable future, and that was really, really, really tough.”