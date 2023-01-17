Todd & Julie Chrisley to Begin Prison Sentences in Florida & Kentucky Today

More than six months after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion, Chrisley Knows Best Todd and Julie Chrisley are heading to prison to start their combined 19-year sentence in Northwest Florida and Kentucky facilities.

According to WEAR-TV, Todd Chrisley will be serving time at FPC Pensacola, which is a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida. Meanwhile, Julie Chrisley was originally going to FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, just two hours away. However, she will report to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky instead.

Todd will be spending 12 years in prison and will have 16 months of probation. Julie received a 7-year prison sentence as well as 16 months of probation.

On Monday (January 16th), Todd Chrisley took to his Instagram page to share he’s turning to his religious beliefs during this difficult time. “HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight,” Chrisley captioned the social media post. The video features Karen Peck singing “Four Days Late.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s attorney previously spoke out about the couple’s prison sentences and what it meant for the family. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions.”

The attorney also stated that the trial was marred by “serious and repeated errors.” This included the government allegedly lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. “Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Daughter Savannah Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Days prior to Todd and Julie Chrisley heading to prison, their daughter Savannah took to Instagram to celebrate Julie’s birthday.

“I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you,” Savannah wrote. She noted that one of the many systems had failed for the family causing the birthday celebrations to be put on hold. “I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together.”

Savannah then thanked Julie Chrisley for being the mom that every girl dreams of having. She also said that her mother is her real-life angel and for a lot of people, she only exists in fairy tales. “You have a heart that is full of love and kindness,” Savannah gushed about her mother.

The reality TV stars’ daughter went on to declare that Julie Chrisley is a magnificent person and the most beautiful woman she knows. She added that her mother saved her many times, making her also a real superhero in her eyes. “Thank you for teaching me love, kindness, grace, and understanding. Oh… and I haven’t quite mastered those things haha I’ll never be you… But I’ll always try to be!”