Tom Arnold is opening up about putting his health first. Recently, the actor lost an astonishing 75 pounds after suffering a mini-stroke and massive organ failure.

“It all started in January. I was giving the kids a bath and turned around to count to 10 when suddenly my vision in my right eye went black as if there was a curtain coming down over my eye,” the “Roseanne” alum said in a recent interview with Us Weekly. See the before and after photos here.

“I had a mini-stroke,” the actor began, saying, “I checked into the hospital for the 24-hour stroke protocol.” According to the 63-year-old single father of a nine and 6-year-old, it was scary.

He added: “On top of all this, I had massive organ failure two years ago. My doctor changed my medication, but I knew I needed to make bigger changes because I really dropped the ball on self-care.”

The veteran actor also explained that the fear of leaving his young children led him to reach out to life coach Charles D’Angelo. As a result, D’Angelo helped Arnold put his health first and gave him a new outlook on life.

“He really stresses the importance of emotions and thinking about what you deserve,” the “Sons of Anarchy” star said of his fitness coach. “That was a huge game-changer for me.”

Arnold, who dramatically went from 285 lbs to 210 lbs, met D’Angelo in 2018 when he hosted a charity event at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s house.

Tom Arnold on his health journey: ‘I’m a work in progress’

The two became fast friends after D’Angelo opened up about his own weight loss journey.

“Charles told me about his own personal story of losing 160 lbs and changing his life, and how he was on a mission to help others,” he explained of the pair’s initial meeting.

“He offered to help me when and if I wanted to make serious changes in my life, and he’s persistent in trying to help those he feels called to. Following my health scare this past winter, I finally decided to take him up on his offer and I’m so glad I did.”

While the comedian admitted he’d “like to lose a little more” weight, he’s still “happy” and feels “great” with his current body. “I’m in touch with my body. I used to only look at my face in the mirror. Now, I deal with it,” he revealed.

Arnold, who shares his son and daughter with ex-wife Ashley Groussman, added that he’s even considered dating, something he’s been afraid to do for the past five years.

“My friends would try to set me up with someone and I always avoided it. I realized I was avoiding it because I just didn’t feel great about me,” Arnold explained of his romantic life. “It’s a lot easier to let yourself go when the only people who see you with your shirt off are your kids. The thought of dating is a little scary for me, I’m a work in progress … but everybody deserves human contact, even me.”