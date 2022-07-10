Tom Cruise Earns Rare Permission to Film Inside Westminster Abbey for ‘Mission: Impossible’

Tom Cruise can’t seem to stop making epic moves in Hollywood. But his latest move may be his most impressive yet. The actor somehow convinced the British monarchy to allow him to film a scene for his next Mission Impossible installment from inside the Westminster Abbey.

That’s right, the 60-year-old acting tycoon has been given extremely rare permission to bring his film crew inside of the historic church that dates all the way back to 960AD.

“Nothing but the biggest and the best will do [for Tom],” a source told The Sun.

Cruise will soon be in the UK capital to film Mission Impossible: 8. And he’ll be making history by acting on location in the infamous and cherished landmark—because there was no way that he was going to recreate the Westminster Abbey in a movie set when the real one was only a few miles away.

“When he wanted to film inside a church for the new Mission film, it had to be Westminster Abbey,” the source continued. “They turn down almost every request. So it’s an incredible nod to Tom and to the production team to say yes.”

“It will make an extraordinary filming location and sets the tone for just how big this film is going to be,” they added. “The budget is enormous, of course, but the ambitions are even bigger.”

Aside from the monumental permission, Tom Cruise will also be impressing people by pulling off a new, death-defying stunt while inside an antique airplane.

For a ‘Mission Impossible: 8’ Stunt, Tom Cruise is Learning to Fly a Boeing Stearman Biplane

Another source told The Sun, that the actor has been learning how to pilot a Boeing Stearman biplane for the film. And once he becomes a pro, he will climb to an even higher caliber ranking in the stunt world.

“It’s obviously a highly skilled task,” the person said. ” But as usual, he has no plans to cut any corners or bring in a stuntman. Filming has only just wrapped on Mission: Impossible 7, but Tom has not given himself a break. And trying to film jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous.”

‘Mission Impossible: 7’ Not Set to Release Until Next Summer

The move comes while audiences still await the release of the franchise’s seventh installment. Originally, it was slated to hit theaters in July of 2021. But due to COVID-related filming hang-ups, the production team pushed it to this past May and then this upcoming September.

But now, Mission Impossible: 7 won’t premiere until July 14, 2023. And the next movie with the Westminster Abbey scene will follow on July 28, 2024.

“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic,” the studios wrote in a statement. “We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.”