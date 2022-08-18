Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies Are About To Leave Netflix

Since its conception, Netflix dominated the growing streaming industry as they are considered the first to do it. And with hit shows like Stranger Things, House of Cards, and the new Sandman, it is easy to see why Netflix reigned supreme since it was founded in August of 1997. But while Netflix appeared to be untouchable, just a month ago, reports circulated that the streaming services lost nearly one million users after the season finale of Stranger Things. And with streaming platforms introducing ads to help compensate for the loss of subscribers, it appears the hits just keep on coming for Netflix as they are set to lose the beloved Tom Cruise franchise Mission: Impossible.

On August 31, Netflix will lose three top films in the Mission: Impossible franchise. The films include Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Given the massive success following Top Gun: Maverick and Tom Cruise’s dedication to action films, the actor is more than a hot commodity, he is the face of theaters all around the country. With fans continuing to visit the movies to watch Tom Cruise crush the box office, losing the streaming rights to Mission: Impossible is sure to hurt.

Where To Watch Mission: Impossible

While sad news for Netflix, for Tom Cruise fans, they can still get their fix by signing up for Paramount+. Not only can viewers catch all three films leaving Netflix, they can also watch Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible Fallout.

Already dropping a trailer, Tom Cruise is set to reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in the newest installment to the franchise called Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. Scheduled for a July 14, 2023 release, Cruise finds himself facing off with Esai Morales from Ozark. Other actors involved include Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, and Vanessa Kirby. With many of the cast being seasoned actors in the films, the last two films are sure to be full of stunts, memorable moments, and the king of action – Tom Cruise.

It is time to pick a side. Watch the official teaser trailer for #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring @TomCruise. Coming to theatres 2023. pic.twitter.com/fCq1ywYa5i — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) May 23, 2022

Tom Cruise Berates Crew On Mission: Impossible Set

With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down Hollywood, Tom Cruise started production in late 2020 on Mission: Impossible 7. At the time, the actor caused controversy when audio leaked of him yelling at the crew for breaking COVID-19 regulations. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. … I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers. They are looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers.”

Tom Cruise didn’t stop there, adding, “If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down. So I am sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you do it you’re out! We are not shutting this f—ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone.”

When asked about the incident, Tom Cruise showed no remorse, stating, “I said what I said.”