Tom Cruise Reportedly ‘Ruining’ Filming of TV Show With Helicopter

A British TV show is reportedly getting interrupted as film action icon Tom Cruise steers his helicopter around their filming area. Over in Great Britain, Cruise’s commute is disrupting all the filming work around a BBC drama titled Call the Midwife. This complaint comes at the hands of star Jenny Agutter in an interview. “Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we’re shooting,” Agutter, 69, said to Mirror.

Cruise, who starred in Top Gun, does hold a pilot’s license. He reportedly flew his helicopter over the Midwife set in Surrey, England. It ended up causing quite a ruckus as the show’s cast tried to shoot some scenes of the show. Why is Cruise around? Well, he is filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Actress Might Have A Tip Or Two When It Comes To Tom Cruise Flying Near Her Set

A Cruise representative did not return a request for comment from the New York Post. Agutter plays Sister Julienne in the show. She was asked if she’d give Cruise a bit of a lecture regarding his chopper habits, the New York Post reports. “In my habit! Imagine. ‘Excuse me, Tom, but look, we’re trying to film. I don’t know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly!'” she said.

Tom Cruise is quite agile in the air as a pilot. He is known for doing his own stunts as part of the Top Gun films. “I always thought there’s something that I can do and I wanted to push the art form. I thought, ‘How can I immerse an audience into a movie with this kind of action? And how can I entertain them? What can I do?'” Cruise, 60, said while attending this year’s Cannes Film Festival. He went on about his obsession with risk-taking.

Actor Has Another Goal In Sight: Going Into Space

Meanwhile, as he flies in his own version of the friendly skies, Tom Cruise has a higher goal in his sight. He actually is looking to become the first actor to film a movie in outer space. His goal? Filming some scenes on the International Space Station. “I think Tom Cruise is taking us to space, he’s taking the world to space,” Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley said, according to BBC News. “That’s the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom … Taking a rocket up to the Space Station and shooting.”

Tom Cruise is one actor who keeps his eyes set on different goals. If he wants to go into space, then he probably will get the job done at some point. Finally, we’ll be keeping our eyes open and waiting to hear the latest about this goal.