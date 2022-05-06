Tom Cruise Saves Reporter From Falling Off a Podium During ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere

Proving that he’s a hero both on the big screen and off, Tom Cruise managed to save a reporter from falling off a podium during the premiere of his latest film, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

According to DailyMail, Tom Cruise grabbed the arm of Austrian celebrity reporter Angela Bishop as she was about to take a tumble off the interview platform on the U.S. carrier USS Midway. “Please do not step backwards,” the “Top Gun: Maverick” star declared. Bishop then shared that would make a blooper real and declared, “[Tom Cruise] just saved me from falling off the podium.”

Meanwhile, during his interview with Bishop, Tom Cruise spoke about the “Top Gun” sequel. “I always wanted to fly airplanes and make movies since I was four years old,” Cruise explained. He also said the original film gave him a surge of pride. “It’s an incredible opportunity to work in the armed forces.”

Set to officially hit theaters on May 27th, “Top Gun: Maverick” takes place after Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell has been one of the Navy’s top aviators for more than 30 years. Starring with Cruise in the film are Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Lewis Pullman, Val Kilmer, and Jon Hamm.

Tom Cruise Talks Working With Val Kilmer on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tom Cruise spoke about working with Val Kilmer on the “Top Gun: Maverick” set. The duo worked together on “Top Gun” as Maverick and Iceman.

“In the first [film], I really rallied hard for him to be in the movie,” Tom Cruise explained about his “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star. “Because he’s such a tremendous actor. And [I wanted] to have him play that character. I told [director] Tony [Scott], “You gotta go and tackle this guy!’ I said, ‘Val, you gotta make this movie. You’re gonna be amazing.’ That’s the kind of talent that he has.”

Tom Cruise then revealed how he made sure that Val Kilmer would be in the “Top Gun” sequel. He even discussed the emotional scene that they had in the new film. “You see that scene and it’s very special. It’s just very special. He’s beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise opened up about what it was like to reprise his “Top Gun” character. “It’s been 36 years [in the making] for this film, the fans have been asking for it all around the world… I kept telling the actors, ‘It’s coming!’ I kept having to push the film off another year, another year, and I just said, ‘Look, we’re gonna have a great time when this opens.'”

Tom Cruise went on to add that the told himself and those working on the sequel some sound advice. “If you’re not sweating bullets doing this film, you shouldn’t be on this movie.”