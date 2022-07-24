Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Earnings Revealed: How He Became 2022’s Top-Paid Actor

After achieving $1.2 billion in revenue at the global box office, the fact that Tom Cruise earned a massive paycheck from his Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick is hardly surprising. However, now, the veteran actor and producer continues to set records and milestones, officially becoming the highest-paid actor of 2022. Since releasing the cinematic mega-hit, Tom Cruise has earned a soaring $100 million, far surpassing some of the industry’s other top-earning people.

According to Insider, Tom Cruise will bring home $100 million+ following Top Gun: Maverick‘s original release. As per the outlet, the Mission: Impossible star was slated to receive a base pay of $13 million upon the sequel’s release. But, because he makes much of his revenue on the “back end,” meaning Cruise receives first-dollar gross pending the film’s performance, he has topped out as this year’s current highest-paid actor.

Aside from the Top Gun: Maverick star, other top-earning actors this year include Will Smith (despite the infamous Oscars slap in March), Leonardo DiCaprio, and Dwayne Johnson.

As per the outlet, the current second-highest paid actor of the year is Will Smith, achieving $35 million for the film Emancipation. Compared to Tom Cruise, Smith has earned a humble paycheck, however, given the 30+-year wait for the Top Gun sequel, it makes sense that the Maverick actor has skyrocketed far beyond his colleagues in earnings.

Coming behind Will Smith is the Titanic‘s Leonardo DiCaprio at $30 million with Killers of the Flower Moon. Other top-earning Hollywood stalwarts include Vin Diesel, Chris Hemsworth, Denzel Washington, and Jason Momoa.

Miles Teller Talks Chances of ‘Top Gun 3’ with Tom Cruise

If Tom Cruise were to eventually release a third installment of his 1980s classic Top Gun, would it see as much success as Top Gun: Maverick? We can’t be sure. Part of what made the TG sequel so massively popular is the vast distance between the film’s original release date and the cinematic premiere of its long-awaited sequel.

Tom Cruise’s original Top Gun premiered more than three decades ago in 1986. At 60 years old, I’m not sure Tom Cruise can wait another 30 years if he wants to release a third high-octane TG installment.

Fortunately, we have received some news regarding a potential third installment from Tom Cruise’s beloved Top Gun: Maverick costar, Miles Teller. Teller, who filled the role of Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, previously shared, “I’ve been having some conversations with [Tom Cruise] about [a third film]. We’ll see.”

Unfortunately, that doesn’t give us a whole lot to go on. But, because the Top Gun sequel enabled Tom Cruise to, in a way, “pass the torch” to a younger generation of onscreen pilots, the film sequel’s story could drastically grow.

In the meantime, it will be interesting to see just how well Top Gun: Maverick continues to do in theaters.