While “Top Gun: Maverick,” which premieres in theaters on Friday, May 27th, will surely feature some of Tom Cruise’s best cinematography to date, we can also expect a pretty stellar soundtrack. When “Top Gun” first debuted in 1986, its soundtrack became just as successful as the classic film itself. Now, weeks away from the sequel’s debut, we look forward to another impressive soundtrack, with Tom Cruise praising Lady Gaga for her work on the film’s soundtrack.

Lady Gaga Delivers Emotional Center for Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

In creating the “Top Gun” sequel, CinemaBlend reports the film’s lead, Tom Cruise, had concerns about the “emotional connections” he needed to make with the film’s audience. However, in hearing Gaga’s new track “Hold My Hand,” and putting it within the context of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the Pete Mitchell actor’s worries disappeared.

“Gaga came in with this song,” he explained, and “it became our score. It became the heartbeat of the film what she did, what she did [with ‘Hold My Hand’].”

After working with Gaga on the film’s soundtrack, Tom Cruise said he called the artist and told her, “‘I don’t think you understand, emotionally’…I was so concerned until I heard that piece.”

Cruise explained why exactly “Top Gun: Maverick’s” soundtrack worried him so much.

“With every film, score is incredibly important, and in a Top Gun movie, it was like, ‘What is that?’ Every[one] was like, ‘How do you top it?’ And I was like, ‘I’m not going to try to top it. I just want to be authentic to the story we’re telling.'”

Alongside Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise also enlisted the help of composer Lorne Balfe, “Rain Man’s” Hans Zimmer, and Harold Faltemeyer whom the actor met in making the first “Top Gun.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Feature Kenny Loggins’ Classic ‘Danger Zone’

Alongside Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise has also brought back Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” which featured in the original “Top Gun” as well.

While the Pete Mitchell actor emphasized the importance of keeping Loggins’ track a secret ahead of “Top Gun: Maverick’s” debut, the singer recently revealed how his track came to be featured in the new film and how he met Tom Cruise himself.

“I finally met Tom Cruise on ‘Fallon,'” Loggins shared during an appearance on the podcast, “Literally! With Robe Lowe.” Loggins said he met the iconic actor “slightly before 2020. Before going live, the rockstar said he stopped Tom Cruise and said, “yes or no. Is ‘Danger Zone’ in the new movie?”

Much to our delight, his answer was affirmative, saying, “We can’t do ‘Top Gun’ without ‘Danger Zone.'”

That said, he also shared how important it was to Tom Cruise to keep the iconic song’s feature in the new film a secret. During the episode, Loggins said, “[Cruise] loved it so much he wanted it to be the surprise element.”