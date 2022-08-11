Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible: 8’ Forced to Scrap Day of Filming Over Inclement Weather

Action superstar Tom Cruise may be one of the most famous people around, but even he can’t control the weather. The actor’s plans for a hectic day of filming were foiled Thursday, the Daily Mail reports. Gale-force winds forced production to halt on the latest Mission Impossible installment.

Tom Cruise is in the United Kingdom filming scenes for the upcoming blockbuster. However, the rough weather forced him and director Christopher McQuarry to call it a day. The film star flew into a huge field in his private helicopter and seemed to be discussing things with members of the crew. The crew decided to call it a day after high-speed winds and low clouds prevented them from shooting.

This is rumored to be Tom Cruise’s last outing as his famous character Ethan Hunt. Though in recent interviews, his director and frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarry wouldn’t confirm Cruise’s future Mission Impossible plans. “Let me tell you, I’ve been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years,” he told the Light the Fuse podcast recently. ” I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve been standing next to the man, witnessed an event, and then read about it in the trades the next day. [Then] none of what they describe is actually true.”

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is due out sometime in 2023. Meanwhile, the second installment that’s presently filming is set to drop sometime in 2024.

Tom Cruise had an interesting encounter while filming in the UK

Tom Cruise had another snafu while filming in the UK. He disrupted a couple’s scenic hike.

When they came upon the production team’s helicopter, Jason and Sarah Haygarth were out for a stroll. “Toward the end of the walk, the last peak, we start seeing helicopters coming up a ravine and dropping people off the top… We were like, this didn’t seem right,’ Jason recently told Extra.

“We found out the people, they were the cameramen. When we came to the peak, we got stopped by what must have been a production team member, saying, “You can’t go. We’re going to land the helicopter off the top…” So we took a selfie,’ he recalled.

That might seem like enough action for a laid-back hike in the hills. However, things got even more interesting for the unassuming couple. After the choppers had touched down, the pair continued on their way, where they encountered Tom Cruise strapping a paraglider on his back.

“I could tell it was [Tom Cruise] straight away,’ Sarah recalled. “By the time we got there, people were talking about Mission: Impossible was being filmed, but I was expecting a stunt double.”‘He apologized first for the noise,’ Jason said. ‘”Sorry, guys, I know we spoiled your walk with the noise.” And then he said, “I like your dog.”‘

Perhaps adding to the surreal experience was how nonchalant Tom Cruise was about the stunt he was about to perform. ‘We asked, “What are you doing ?” Then he said, “I’m going to jump off.” I was like, “You’re going to do what?’, Jason recalled. He said, “I’m going to jump off.” Just before he jumped off, he said, “See ya! Hopefully, this goes well,” and we said, “Good luck, Tom.”