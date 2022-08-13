Tom Cruise has been in the global spotlight for months after absolutely crushing viewership ratings and revenue earnings with his hit film sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Now though, his son Connor Cruise (27) is attracting attention for another reason entirely, lighting up social media after posting a handful of new fishing pictures on Instagram.

In June, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman‘s son shared a photo of himself among friends after what looks to have been a good day dishing. However, a large group of individuals didn’t have the same take immediately following the post. Others went so far as to call Connor Cruise’s haul “revolting.”

“Disgusting. So much blood on your hands,” one follower commented. “Live and let live.”

Another wrote, “Why is removing the life from a sentient being considered pleasurable? Is it that you’ve conquered something and now want to show off? Revolting.”

Tom Cruise’s son, however, seems to take the backlash with a grain of salt. According to PopCulture, the actor’s 27-year-old son boasts an adoration for both fishing and barbecue, with many of his other Instagram posts seeing the young man showing off his game fish.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Receives Glowing Review From Renowned American Filmmaker

Since Top Gun: Maverick debuted over Memorial Day Weekend in May, the Tom Cruise film has received massive praise from a multitude of industry professionals. Most recently though, the summer blockbuster received an overwhelmingly positive review from none other than Quentin Tarantino, widely known for films like Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill.

“I f—ing love Top Gun: Maverick,” Tarantino said after watching the film. “I thought it was fantastic…[and] saw it at the theaters. That and [Steven] Spielberg’s West Side Story both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I’d almost thought that I wasn’t going to see anymore. It was fantastic.”

Tarantino went into further detail about his thoughts on the film, specifically praising the Tom Cruise movie’s director, Joseph Kosinski, and its cinematic tributes to the original film’s director Tony Scott.

“There was just this lovely, lovely aspect because I love both Tony Scott’s cinema so much, and I love Tony Scott so much that that’s as close as we’re going to get to seeing one more Tony Scott movie.”

Of Kosinski’s contributions to the Tom Cruise sequel, Tarantino added, “He did a great job. The respect and the love of Tony was in every frame…It was consciously right there, but in this really cool way that was really respectful.”

Like any good film critic, Tarantino did have one negative thing to say about Tom Cruise’s otherwise-masterful sequel and it tied into actor Val Killmer’s cameo.

In conversation, he specifically said the decision to include Tom Cruise’s original film costar was “too cheap” but it still worked.